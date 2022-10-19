Father Guns Down 5-Year-Old Child's Mother While The Group Was In The Car Together, Police Say
A little girl was in the car when her father gunned down her mother in Florida, Radar has learned.
According to an arrest report released Oct. 18, a relative of the 5-year-old girl told officers that the child was in the car when Oscar Edmundo Marin allegedly shot the girl's mother in the neck and head several times in Davie, Florida.
An affidavit states that Marin confessed to his brother, who's a 911 dispatcher, and a Davie Police Department detective, about killing the woman. DPD Detective Johnnie Bennett signed the affidavit.
Police arrested Marin, who they say shot the woman seven times. Marin, who was born in Guatemala and doesn't speak English, was arrested at the Kings Manor, a neighborhood of manufactured homes, near the intersection of State Road 84 and South Flamingo Road, police said.
Bennett said that Marin called just before midnight on Oct. 15, when officers said they found him in his parked black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with the victim and gun inside. Police say Marin told a Spanish-speaking officer that he and the woman were in an argument when she tried to stab him.
Bennett confirmed that an officer on scene stated that the woman was found dead holding a knife. Oscar Vinicio Marin, Marin's twin brother, asked his brother to bring the crying girl inside the home and to call police after he was informed of what happened, according to police.
According to Local 10, Oscar Marin was being held without bond at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.
Police have asked anyone with further information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.