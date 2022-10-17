Vladimir Putin Orders 'Mobilization Teams' To Kidnap Russian Men Off Streets To Fight In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has ordered special “mobilization teams” to hunt down Russian men and force them to fight in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes just a few short weeks after the 70-year-old Russian leader mobilized 300,000 more soldiers into Ukraine in an effort to take the resisting neighboring nation.
In one video, since obtained by Daily Star, Russian police can be seen tackling a man in a parking lot as he attempts to flee from army recruitment.
Images from the video show the unidentified individual being taken into police custody without the opportunity to say goodbye to his family and friends. He is then believed to be taken to a nearby enlistment center and forced to sign on for the war effort.
The recent revelation also comes amid reports Putin “misled” the public about his plan to mobilize 300,000 more soldiers in Ukraine.
"Putin lied about the completion of the ‘partial’ mobilization within the next two weeks,” General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel, reported on Tuesday.
According to General SVR, Russia’s Ministry of Defense has already mobilized a whopping 400,000 soldiers into Ukraine – with a total of 500,000 soldiers expected to be mobilized by November 1.
“There is a personal order from Putin to mobilize one million people by 1 March 2023,” the channel further claimed. “The president is not particularly concerned about the number of losses, the main thing for him is not to lose.”
General SVR also estimated the number of casualties Russia has suffered since the war began on February 24 to be quickly approaching 100,000 – with 66,000 Russian soldiers, 20,500 private military contractors and 5,000 national guards killed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, news of Putin’s “mobilization teams” forcing Russian men to fight in Ukraine against their will comes as other “fighting aged men” are either fleeing the country, breaking their own arms or fighting back against their top officers.
So many men were leaving Russia to avoid being drafted into Ukraine that Putin was forced to implement a ban making it illegal for all “fighting aged men” from leaving the country, although tens of thousands of men were estimated to have escaped before the ban was put in place.
Putin’s “mobilization teams” also come in the wake of Russia’s recent attacks on Kyiv’s capital city of Kyiv on October 10.
Although Putin claimed to have only targeted military facilities, more than 40 missiles crashed down in Kyiv. At least 11 civilians were killed in the attack, with more than 60 others left seriously injured.