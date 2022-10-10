Putin's Revenge: Missile Barrage Unleashed Against Ukraine Only 'First Episode' Of Russia's Response After Attack On Crimean Bridge
Vladimir Putin ordered a missile barrage against Ukraine early this week in response to Ukraine’s alleged attack that crippled a Crimean bridge over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The startling barrage, which was reportedly comprised of 83 missiles, targeted power plants and busy civilian areas throughout Ukraine’s major cities on Monday morning.
At least 11 civilians were killed as a result of the attack, with at least 60 more seriously wounded.
Dmitry Medvedev, one of Putin’s closest allies and who once served as Russia’s president before Putin, claimed Monday’s attack against Ukraine was only the “first episode.”
Medvedev also warned “there will be other [attacks]” as long as Ukraine continues to pose “a constant, direct and clear” threat against Putin’s Russian regime.
“Kyiv's regime, with its actions, places itself in line with international terrorist organizations,” Putin said in his own statement issued shortly after the missile attack against Ukraine on Monday. “Leaving such crimes without response is impossible.”
“In case of continuing attacks, we will respond in a harsh manner and in line with the level of threats to the Russian Federation,” Putin added. “Nobody should have any doubt about this.”
Although Putin claimed he ordered the strikes against Ukraine’s “military, communications, and energy infrastructure” in response to “terrorist attacks” by Ukraine against Russia, Kyiv has since revealed that nearly half of the 83 missiles fired from Russia struck heavily populated civilian areas.
Even more shocking is the fact that Belarus Dictator Alexander Lukashenko expressed plans to join Putin’s war against Ukraine on Monday.
As Medvedev issued his threat against Ukraine’s forces, Lukashenko announced an undisclosed number of his military units would be combined with Putin’s forces and deployed into Ukraine from the Ukraine-Belarus border.
Lukashenko cited Ukraine’s alleged plan to attack Belarus, with the help of Poland and Lithuania, as his reasoning for joining Putin’s war efforts.
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, slammed Russia on social media following the missile barrage that killed 11 citizens and injured dozens more.
“So, russkies, you really think you can compensate for your impotence on the battlefield with missile strikes on peaceful cities?” Reznikov wrote.
“You just don't get it do you – our terrorist strikes only make us stronger,” he added. “We are coming after you.”