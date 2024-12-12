Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of 'Drugging and Raping Three More Victims' — With One Accuser Claiming Disgraced Rapper's 'Associates Filmed Sexual Assault'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of "drugging and raping" three more victims — according to new bombshell lawsuits all filed by the same New York-based attorney. RadarOnline.com can reveal that one of the victims has claimed in the lawsuit that an "associate" of the disgraced rapper allegedly "filmed the sexual assault".

Source: MEGA Combs faces numerous allegations of sex-related crimes.

According to reports, the three new lawsuits filed by unnamed plaintiffs all claimed the disgraced music producer drugged and then sodomized them. One of the newest claims recently filed dates back to 2019.

All three alleged male victims made similar accusations against the jailed rapper, claiming they "became disoriented" after "accepting drinks from Diddy" and then "lost consciousness and woke up to the alleged assaults." According to the lawsuits, the alleged victims claimed they accompanied Combs to parties, with one of the lawsuits claiming Combs sodomized him in his suite at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 57th Street in New York City. That hotel is the location where Combs was arrested by federal agents in September 2024.

Source: MEGA Combs is currently behind bars awaiting his trial for May 2025.

One of the alleged victims claimed he was raped by Combs at a residence in the Hamptons. In the lawsuit, one accuser also claimed that the sexual assault was filmed by one of the disgraced rapper's associates, who compensated him $2,500. The other two accusers did not say if they were paid.

According to the lawsuits, the victims claimed they did not speak about the allegations sooner due to "fear and humiliation." Over the last few months, the list of allegations against Combs has grown quickly — with some alleged incidents occurring back in the early 1990s.

Source: MEGA The number of accusers against Combs could reach the hundreds as his trial is set for 2025.

Diddy is currently sitting in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is set for May 2025. As the lawsuits continue to be filed, the Bad Boy Records founder has denied all allegations.

The disgraced producer was arrested back in September and hit with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges. He was recently denied bail for the third time.

Source: MEGA Jay-Z was accused of the shocking crime along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, too.

The music mogul's legal team stated: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."