Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of 'Drugging and Raping Three More Victims' — With One Accuser Claiming Disgraced Rapper's 'Associates Filmed Sexual Assault'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Three more lawsuits were filed against Diddy as he sits in jail awaiting his trial.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of "drugging and raping" three more victims — according to new bombshell lawsuits all filed by the same New York-based attorney.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that one of the victims has claimed in the lawsuit that an "associate" of the disgraced rapper allegedly "filmed the sexual assault".

sean diddy combs lawyers
Source: MEGA

Combs faces numerous allegations of sex-related crimes.

According to reports, the three new lawsuits filed by unnamed plaintiffs all claimed the disgraced music producer drugged and then sodomized them.

One of the newest claims recently filed dates back to 2019.

All three alleged male victims made similar accusations against the jailed rapper, claiming they "became disoriented" after "accepting drinks from Diddy" and then "lost consciousness and woke up to the alleged assaults."

According to the lawsuits, the alleged victims claimed they accompanied Combs to parties, with one of the lawsuits claiming Combs sodomized him in his suite at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 57th Street in New York City.

That hotel is the location where Combs was arrested by federal agents in September 2024.

jay z and sean diddy combs decades long friendship
Source: MEGA

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting his trial for May 2025.

One of the alleged victims claimed he was raped by Combs at a residence in the Hamptons.

In the lawsuit, one accuser also claimed that the sexual assault was filmed by one of the disgraced rapper's associates, who compensated him $2,500.

The other two accusers did not say if they were paid.

According to the lawsuits, the victims claimed they did not speak about the allegations sooner due to "fear and humiliation."

Over the last few months, the list of allegations against Combs has grown quickly — with some alleged incidents occurring back in the early 1990s.

Sean Diddy Combs
Source: MEGA

The number of accusers against Combs could reach the hundreds as his trial is set for 2025.

Diddy is currently sitting in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is set for May 2025.

As the lawsuits continue to be filed, the Bad Boy Records founder has denied all allegations.

The disgraced producer was arrested back in September and hit with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.

He was recently denied bail for the third time.

sean diddy combs jay z
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z was accused of the shocking crime along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, too.

The music mogul's legal team stated: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.

"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."

On Sunday night, one of the lawsuits against Combs from October was refiled and included allegations involving Jay-Z.

The lawsuit claimed the 99 Problems rapper "raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs" after she gained access to an afterparty in New York City.

She claimed she started to get lightheaded after drinking a cocktail, alleging Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" surrounded her as she lay down in a bedroom.

The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".

She claimed he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".

The victim also alleged: "After Carter finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched."

