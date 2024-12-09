Inside Jay-Z and San 'Diddy' Combs' Decades-Long Friendship — From How They Both Avoided Jail Time to Infamous Butt-Slapping and Champagne Parties

Rap giant Jay-Z has a decades-long friendship with fallen mogul Sean Combs that was forged as they made their names and fortunes in the music industry

The pair even dodged jail time as they were caught up in a stabbing and a shooting, then there was the infamous butt slapping video, and footage of Jay-Z pledging his loyalty to his friend as the rest of Hollywood was distancing themselves from Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jay-Z was also a guest of honor at Combs' star-studded 50th birthday bash in Beverly Hills in 2019 and he and his wife Beyonce were regulars at his white party bashes.

And just two years ago, Combs and Jay stood by DJ Khaled as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and were spotted chatting during the ceremony.

Caged Combs and Jay-Z’s friendship traces back to the 1990s when both artists made their mark in the music industry. Despite the competitive nature of hip-hop, Combs and Jay found common ground in their shared ambition and passion for music.