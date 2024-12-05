READ THE LETTER: Desperate Sean 'Diddy' Combs Moans to Judge About 'Untenable' Laptop Restrictions While Locked Up
Desperate Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has moaned to a judge about the "untenable" laptop restrictions he is facing while locked up.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the desperate letter the disgraced star wrote after his $50 million bail request was denied for the third time.
As Diddy, 50, sits in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, the Bad Boy Records founder complained on Wednesday to a federal judge that he isn’t allowed to have access to a laptop in his cell.
The letter, which was written up by his lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, stated: "We write on behalf of Mr. Combs to request that the Court direct the MDC to provide Mr. Combs with the laptop prepared for him by the government, and allow him to use that laptop on his unit, consistent with the way other inmates on his unit are permitted to use their laptops."
It continued: “Two months after he was charged and detained, on November 25, 2024, the government provided the MDC with a laptop that Mr. Combs can use to review discovery, take notes related to his case, and otherwise assist in his defense.
"In the nine days since then, Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel.”
The letter argued: "These restrictions are untenable and from what we understand, not required of any other inmate on Mr. Combs’ unit.
"They significantly limit the time available for Mr. Combs to use the laptop and force Mr. Combs to choose between using the laptop and meeting with his attorneys (who often meet with Mr. Combs over video-teleconference)."
The two lawyers claimed that there is “no justification” for those restrictions.
They also accused the government of trying to monitor Diddy’s handwritten notes, further necessitating a laptop that would not be surveilled.
As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, the shamed rapper's lawyers claimed prosecutors have obtained attorney-client privileged material from his jail cell that contained private information about his upcoming trial.
Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed the confiscated material contained Combs' handwritten notes to his legal team, which outlined defense witnesses and strategies for his May 5 trial.
Agnifilo said the feds admitted to seizing the notes, claiming the action breached Combs' Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.
Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his sex trafficking and racketeering trial set for May 2025.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by several alleged victims over the last few months.
The Bad Boy Records founder and producer was arrested back in September and hit with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.
As the lawsuits against the rapper continue to pile up, Combs has denied all of the accusations against him.
The music mogul's legal team stated: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.
"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."
