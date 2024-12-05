READ THE LETTER: Desperate Sean 'Diddy' Combs Moans to Judge About 'Untenable' Laptop Restrictions While Locked Up

As Diddy, 50, sits in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, the Bad Boy Records founder complained on Wednesday to a federal judge that he isn’t allowed to have access to a laptop in his cell.

The letter, which was written up by his lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, stated: "We write on behalf of Mr. Combs to request that the Court direct the MDC to provide Mr. Combs with the laptop prepared for him by the government, and allow him to use that laptop on his unit, consistent with the way other inmates on his unit are permitted to use their laptops."