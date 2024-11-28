EXCLUSIVE: Read the Graphic Letter That Led to Desperate 'Diddy' Being Denied His THIRD Bail Bid
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was hit with horrific accusations he abused his staff members before his third desperate bail bid was denied.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the contents of a letter sent to the judge who snubbed the application as the shamed rapper, 54, continues to languish in a notoriously brutal New York jail after being arrested on 16 September and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Prosecutors said in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian – who denied Combs’ latest bail bid – the Bad Boy Records founder targeted his staff with nightmarish threats, and told women he would unleash revenge porn attacks on them.
Submitted as part of court documents filed to stop the rapper being freed as he awaits trial in 2025, the letter stated: “Often behind closed doors, the defendant engaged in acts of violence against women, including throwing them to the ground, dragging them by their hair, kicking, shoving, punching, and slapping them.
“He manipulated, coerced, and extorted women, including by plying them with drugs, threatening to withhold financial support, and threatening to disseminate sex tapes that the defendant had made of their sexual encounters.
“He (intimidated) women, including by displaying firearms, threatening them, showing up at their homes unannounced, and attempting to beat down the door — on one occasion with a hammer.”
Prosecutors added Combs’ staff members “described the defendant threatening to kill them” and “throwing objects at them” – as well as being “struck, punched and shoved” by the rapper.
Their letter also said Combs has a “history of obstructive conduct”, which they say is “part and parcel” of his “decades-long pattern of violence”.
Along with the federal indictment on which he was arrested, Combs has been accused of sexual assaults on more than 100 alleged victims – all of which he also denies.
He recently had his latest bail application to await trial next year on a private island denied after a judge said it was “not going to work”.
On Wednesday November 27, federal judge Subramanian denied Combs’ third bail bid.
He said: “The court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community.”
Prosecutors have argued Combs would potentially tamper with witnesses if released, alleging the rapper has tried to intimidate witnesses from behind bars.
They claimed in a court filing the “defendant’s goal is to blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defense”.
Combs’ defense team have claimed the prosecution’s case was “thin” and have proposed a $50 million bail package with strict release conditions that would limit Combs’ ability to contact others beyond his attorneys and would require around-the-clock monitoring.
Combs denies all charges against him.
Many of the allegations center around his now-infamous White Parties and so-called ‘Freak-Offs’ – which have been branded debauched orgies.
Alongside the federal charges slapped on Combs, he is facing claims from more than 100 alleged victims who say they were raped, sexually assaulted and harassed by the rapper.
