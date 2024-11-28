EXCLUSIVE: Read the Graphic Letter That Led to Desperate 'Diddy' Being Denied His THIRD Bail Bid

Prosecutors said in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian – who denied Combs’ latest bail bid – the Bad Boy Records founder targeted his staff with nightmarish threats, and told women he would unleash revenge porn attacks on them.

Submitted as part of court documents filed to stop the rapper being freed as he awaits trial in 2025, the letter stated: “Often behind closed doors, the defendant engaged in acts of violence against women, including throwing them to the ground, dragging them by their hair, kicking, shoving, punching, and slapping them.

“He manipulated, coerced, and extorted women, including by plying them with drugs, threatening to withhold financial support, and threatening to disseminate sex tapes that the defendant had made of their sexual encounters.

“He (intimidated) women, including by displaying firearms, threatening them, showing up at their homes unannounced, and attempting to beat down the door — on one occasion with a hammer.”