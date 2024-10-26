Your tip
How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Timed Depraved 'Freak Offs' To Coincide With World's Biggest Showbiz Events to Pack The Drug-Fueled Orgies With A-Listers

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of horrific sexual abuse crimes - all of which he denies

By:

Oct. 26 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of hosting his wild 'Freak Off' sex parties to coincide with blockbuster events such as the VMAs and Super Bowl – to ensure he had them packed with star power.

RadarOnline.com can reveal videos and documents claim the rapper, who is languishing in a New York jail cell awaiting trial on charges including sex trafficking, paint a disturbing picture of how he used the ploy to get Hollywood's elite to attend the depraved orgies, where he's alleged to have used date-rape drugs on his assault victims.

sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

Diddy Hosted 'The One And Only Official After Party' after magor industry events.

One of the key events mentioned in the allegations against Diddy was a massive party in August 2005 following the MTV VMAs.

The guest list for the event was brimming with A-listers including Eva Longoria, Paris Hilton, Fergie, Jeff Gordon and Ice-T.

As the night progressed, the event transitioned from a nightclub to Diddy's Miami mansion, where it allegedly spiraled into a wild sex party.

sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

Diddy with celebs including Leonardo Di Caprio at a 1998 Labor Day party.

Footage from the event reportedly shows Diddy, along with a multitude of naked or half-dressed young men and women, engaged in explicit activities.

Videos obtained by the New York Post also allegedly depict drug use and group sexual encounters, with some clips showing Combs in the same attire he wore earlier in the evening.

sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

Diddy hosted a number of 'Freak Off' parties.

The federal indictment lodged in September against Combs' claimed the disgraced rapper orchestrated drug-fueled sex parties, coercing victims to participate in days-long debaucheries where several people were left so physically drained they required IV drips to recover.

The rapper is also accused of recording blackmail videos during the parties.

Combs' indictment has prompted a flood of additional accusations from alleged victims of the music mogul.

Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee is representing around 120 individuals in civil lawsuits accusing Combs of various sex crimes, and the lawyer this week filed five new civil suits against the Bad Boy Records founder in the Southern District of New York.

sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

Diddy is in jail for racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Combs is currently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center and is facing criminal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

His trial date has been set for May 5 next year.

Combs and his legal team have tried to come up with a number of bail packages since his arrest, but the judge has denied his release, labeling him a flight risk and a potential danger to others.

Despite his legal battles, Diddy remains defiant, denying all allegations made against him.

