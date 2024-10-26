How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Timed Depraved 'Freak Offs' To Coincide With World's Biggest Showbiz Events to Pack The Drug-Fueled Orgies With A-Listers

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of hosting his wild 'Freak Off' sex parties to coincide with blockbuster events such as the VMAs and Super Bowl – to ensure he had them packed with star power.

RadarOnline.com can reveal videos and documents claim the rapper, who is languishing in a New York jail cell awaiting trial on charges including sex trafficking, paint a disturbing picture of how he used the ploy to get Hollywood's elite to attend the depraved orgies, where he's alleged to have used date-rape drugs on his assault victims.