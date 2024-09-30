Desperate Diddy Appeals $50Million Bail Denial in Third Attempt at Freedom From Brutal Brooklyn Jail

Combs' lawyers submitted the paperwork on September 30 in the United States District Court for the Second District of New York in Manhattan. They asked the judge to reconsider the decision denying his release with the conditions proposed on September 18.

The documents did not contain any details about the arguments Diddy's legal team planned to present as to why the judge should make a new ruling. This information was expected to follow in subsequent filings.

He had offered to post a $50million bond in exchange for being placed on house arrest, agreeing to wear a GPS monitor and promising to show up to court hearings.