Desperate Diddy Appeals $50Million Bail Denial in Third Attempt at Freedom From Brutal Brooklyn Jail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has taken another shot at bailing out of the jail where he's reportedly been placed on suicide watch and was rumored to be in grave danger.
Court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show the disgraced hip-hop mogul filed to appeal a judge's decision to reject his $50million bail offer as he fights for freedom until his trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
Combs' lawyers submitted the paperwork on September 30 in the United States District Court for the Second District of New York in Manhattan. They asked the judge to reconsider the decision denying his release with the conditions proposed on September 18.
The documents did not contain any details about the arguments Diddy's legal team planned to present as to why the judge should make a new ruling. This information was expected to follow in subsequent filings.
He had offered to post a $50million bond in exchange for being placed on house arrest, agreeing to wear a GPS monitor and promising to show up to court hearings.
Combs, 54, has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest,
After pleading not guilty during his first court hearing, a federal magistrate judge denied Diddy bail. But his lawyers appealed the decision the following day in front of U.S. District Court Judge Andrew L. Carter, who is overseeing the case.
The defense asserted: "Mr. Combs should be released on the conditions proposed so that he can fight this case in Court effectively."
But federal prosecutors argued the defendant was a "flight risk" who had an alleged history of extorting his victims – and Judge Carter agreed.
He denied the defendant bail a second time, saying Combs was dangerous and the bail package he proposed was insufficient in addressing flight concerns.
Judge Carter declared "no condition or set of conditions" could ensure the safety of witnesses and the community if Combs were to be released.
The three-count federal indictment against Diddy painted him as a sex-crazed deviant who allegedly forced women and male prostitutes into drug-fueled "extended sexual performances" he called "freak-offs".
Prosecutors noted the indictment's allegation he used "embarrassing and sensitive recordings he made of the freak-offs as collateral against the victims".
He was also accused of using violence and coercion to "intimidate and threaten victims and witnesses".
Meanwhile, the jail where Diddy was being housed, known for violent incidents, was sparking rumors the music mogul's life could be in danger.
Criminal Center's Christopher Zouks, author of The Federal Prison Handbook, said: "If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you."
One of Diddy's attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, previously noted: "Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention."
