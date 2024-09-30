Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive Details

Desperate Diddy Appeals $50Million Bail Denial in Third Attempt at Freedom From Brutal Brooklyn Jail

sean diddy combs movie doomed sex abuse case no one wants to play him
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has taken another shot at bailing out of the jail where he's reportedly been placed on suicide watch and was rumored to be in grave danger.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Published 6:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has taken another shot at bailing out of the jail where he's reportedly been placed on suicide watch and was rumored to be in grave danger.

Court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show the disgraced hip-hop mogul filed to appeal a judge's decision to reject his $50million bail offer as he fights for freedom until his trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy bail
Source: Radar Online

Diddy's lawyers submitted the paperwork on September 30.

Combs' lawyers submitted the paperwork on September 30 in the United States District Court for the Second District of New York in Manhattan. They asked the judge to reconsider the decision denying his release with the conditions proposed on September 18.

The documents did not contain any details about the arguments Diddy's legal team planned to present as to why the judge should make a new ruling. This information was expected to follow in subsequent filings.

He had offered to post a $50million bond in exchange for being placed on house arrest, agreeing to wear a GPS monitor and promising to show up to court hearings.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy
Source: MEGA

Combs is behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on a three-count federal indictment.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs, 54, has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest,

After pleading not guilty during his first court hearing, a federal magistrate judge denied Diddy bail. But his lawyers appealed the decision the following day in front of U.S. District Court Judge Andrew L. Carter, who is overseeing the case.

The defense asserted: "Mr. Combs should be released on the conditions proposed so that he can fight this case in Court effectively."

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Combs' first appeal was denied on September 18.

Article continues below advertisement

But federal prosecutors argued the defendant was a "flight risk" who had an alleged history of extorting his victims – and Judge Carter agreed.

He denied the defendant bail a second time, saying Combs was dangerous and the bail package he proposed was insufficient in addressing flight concerns.

Judge Carter declared "no condition or set of conditions" could ensure the safety of witnesses and the community if Combs were to be released.

Article continues below advertisement

The three-count federal indictment against Diddy painted him as a sex-crazed deviant who allegedly forced women and male prostitutes into drug-fueled "extended sexual performances" he called "freak-offs".

Prosecutors noted the indictment's allegation he used "embarrassing and sensitive recordings he made of the freak-offs as collateral against the victims".

He was also accused of using violence and coercion to "intimidate and threaten victims and witnesses".

Article continues below advertisement
Kendra Wilkinson Explains Wild Party Remarks After Diddy's Arrest
Source: MEGA

Combs pleaded not guilty and offered a $50million bond.

Meanwhile, the jail where Diddy was being housed, known for violent incidents, was sparking rumors the music mogul's life could be in danger.

Criminal Center's Christopher Zouks, author of The Federal Prison Handbook, said: "If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you."

One of Diddy's attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, previously noted: "Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.