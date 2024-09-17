Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive Details

NEW DIDDY DETAILS: Federal Agents From Homeland Security Swooped into Luxury New York Hotel to Arrest Sean Combs Amid Sex Probe

sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA
By:

Sept. 16 2024

Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security descended on a midtown Manhattan hotel where Sean “Diddy” Combs had relocated to — and braced himself to be arrested, sources said.

The music icon and entrepreneur was taken into custody at his luxury digs and taken to a nearby FBI field office.

The authorities also conducted searches of the 54-year-old's hotel room as part of the operation.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrest
Source: MEGA

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in NYC on Monday night.

The arrest appears to be linked to the broader criminal investigation that previously led to search warrants being executed at Combs' residences.

While the exact nature of the charges have yet to be fully disclosed, Combs’ legal representatives have been vocal in their defense of the star.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrest Manhattan
Source: MEGA

Authorities raided Diddy’s Los Angeles home in March.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, swiftly described it as an “unjust prosecution.”

Agnifilo said: “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.

“He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation, and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts.

“These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

diddy sean combs lists mega mansion trashed federal raid
Source: MEGA

Combs' listed his home about six months after it was raided by authorities.

Searches of Combs’ homes in high-profile locations such as Beverly Hills and Miami were conducted earlier this year.

