Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in New York, Slams Grand Jury Indictment: I'm 'An Innocent Man With Nothing to Hide'

federal prosecutors issue subpoena ritzy miami hotel diddy probe
Source: MEGA

Authorities are seeking information from the hotel spanning over a decade.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 10:20 p.m. ET

Sean “Diddy” Combs has labelled his dramatic arrest in New York on Monday night as an "unjust prosecution" of an "innocent man with nothing to hide."

The music mogul was taken into custody following a grand jury’s indictment, RadarOnline.com has confirmed, although specific charges were not immediately apparent.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Marc Agnifilo, Combs’ attorney, said after his client was nabbed.

diddy sean combs lists mega mansion trashed federal raid
Source: MEGA

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in NYC on Monday night.

Agnifilo added: “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.

"He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges.

"Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts.

"These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

diddy sean combs lists mega mansion trashed federal raid
Source: MEGA

Homeland Security raided both his Beverly Hills home and his residence in Miami earlier this year.

Combs has faced massive backlash after allegations surfaced that he abused his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie Ventura in 2016.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs' Beverly Hills $70 million mansion was also raided by Homeland Security in March.

It was unclear what the agents were looking for during the March raid, but it was believed to be part of a sex-trafficking investigation.

More Pain for Diddy: Scandal-Struck Sean Combs Lists Mega-Mansion Trashed In Federal Raid for $61Million as Lawsuits Stack Up
Source: MEGA

Combs later listed his expansive Beverly Hills mansion for over $60million.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

