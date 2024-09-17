Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in New York, Slams Grand Jury Indictment: I'm 'An Innocent Man With Nothing to Hide'

Sean “Diddy” Combs has labelled his dramatic arrest in New York on Monday night as an "unjust prosecution" of an "innocent man with nothing to hide."

The music mogul was taken into custody following a grand jury’s indictment, RadarOnline.com has confirmed, although specific charges were not immediately apparent.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Marc Agnifilo, Combs’ attorney, said after his client was nabbed.