Tragic Tito Jackson Was Trashed by Brother Michael on Secret Tapes: 'He's Just a Grease Monkey… That is So Boring!'
Michael Jackson cruelly slammed his brother, Tito, and the rest of his family — including his mom, Katherine — in a series of shocking secret tapes he supposedly didn't want revealed before his death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the King of Pop could reportedly be heard on the tapes branding his brothers as "lazy", calling his mom "disappointing", saying sister La Toya was "nasty", insisting Janet betrayed him and calling dad Joe a violent "mystery man."
The claims reportedly came from a ghostwriter who helped Michael pen his 1988 autobiography Moonwalk and spoke out about the purported tapes when the icon died at age 50 on June 25, 2009.
Jackson unleashed his venomous and petty feelings about each of his loved ones during taped interviews he refused to include in his best-seller, telling the writer: "You can’t print that."
In the recordings obtained by Britain’s News of the World newspaper, Michael said Tito — who died from a suspected heart attack this past Sunday at 70 years old — was "a grease monkey."
Michael also laid into his brother's pastimes, saying: "He is into the anatomy of how a car is built. He still goes to the hobby shop and buys airplanes and flies them. That is so boring."
He went on to say his eldest brother Jackie, now 73, was a downer who "approaches everything with so much negativity and doubting."
Jermaine, now 69, was a "womanizer" who dumped his first wife, Hazel, after a fling with another gal and lacked the drive to become a solo act.
Michael said: "Jermaine would either be looking for girls or going along with the jokes."
Marlon, 67, was "ugly" and a copy-cat who "constantly imitates me on stage. I hate when that happens because he looks too 'doo woppy' and so old-fashioned."
Youngest brother Randy Jackson, now 47, joined the Jackson Five later, but refused to listen to Michael because "he has to be macho. I’ll never forget the day we had a meeting with our producer who said you’ve got to stand up on your own. Randy stood up and said, 'I’m a man' – we all started laughing."
Sister La Toya, now 68, was "Mrs. Nice and Nasty. I come in her room and she says, 'You can’t sit on the couch, the bed or walk on the carpet.' She wants to keep everything fresh. If you sneeze, forget it, she’s in another room.”
His beloved “tomboy” sister Janet, now 58, betrayed him by marrying record producer James DeBarge, whom she divorced in 1985 after a year of marriage. He said “it kills me” that she moved out of the family home, adding: "We did everything together and were just alike. We would write a whole schedule for the day and follow it. It’s a horrible loss."
Mom Katherine, now 94, was a "great mother and provider," but "disappointed" him by talking about his personal life in an interview, supposedly saying on the tapes: "I don’t like her to talk."
Michael's father, Joe, who died at age 89 in 2018, "would sit in a chair with a belt or switch, and we’d do our performance and if we messed up, he’d hit you," he said. "I never have felt close to him. He has always been like a mystery man."
He reportedly wrapped up the recording session by boasting: "I am the captain of my ship."
