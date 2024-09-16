BREAKING: Tito Jackson's Three Sons Hail Late Jackson 5 Singer as 'Incredible Man' After His Death Aged 70 From Suspected Heart Attack

Tito Jackson's three sons have paid tribute to the late Jackson 5 star after he was killed by a suspected heart attack while driving.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Tay, Taryll and TJ – who perfomed as pop group 3T – are "shocked, saddened and heartbroken" by the singer's death aged 70 as he was travelling from New Mexico to Oklahama.

The trio said on Instagram: "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.

"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T'.

"Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another'. We love you Pops."

Jackson is believed to have died on Sunday and family friend Steve Manning said he suffered heart attack while driving.

However, an official cause of death for the singer – whose brother Michael was killed by a drugs overdose aged 50 in 2009 – has not yet been announced.

Former Jackson 5 drummer Jonathan 'Sugarfoot' Moffett also paid tribute to Jackson, writing in a post on Facebook: "I’m stunned and devastated to receive and hear this disheartening news.

"I love Tito like my brothers of blood relation. I’m stunned and dismayed... I'm at a loss of spirits. Trying to gather my thoughts, memories of him ... and mental senses ... my most sincere and deepest thoughts and prayers for my second mother, [Tito's mother] Katherine [Jackson] (my love for Katherine ... is everlasting. Dear mother, I love you dearly).

"My thoughts are with my nephews in heart and spirit, 3T and all his grandchildren. I love you all VERY much. You are my second family."

This is a developing story. More to follow...

