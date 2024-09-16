NEW YOU Beauty Awards Celebrate the 9th Annual Best in Health and Beauty at the 3rd Live NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R.
The NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event, hosted at The 1 Hotel South Beach, brought together some of the most influential names in the beauty and wellness industries. The event celebrated excellence in these fields, highlighting both established brands and emerging innovators. Such as Jessi Park of Elysian Fragrance for Best New Fragrance and Darcy and Stacey Silva of House of Eleven as the Best Influencer Brand.
Many attendees found the Brand University/Panel Discussion particularly insightful, especially as their companies seek to expand partnerships with influencers, further emphasizing the significant value of attending the event, particularly for the opportunities it presents for networking and gaining valuable experiences.
Paul Charette of Charette Cosmetics, recognized for the Best Breakthrough Skincare System, highlighted the importance of patience and perseverance in achieving skincare goals. Similarly, Witney Carson, a pro from Dancing With the Stars, who attended the event, has a personal connection to skincare after surviving skin cancer at a young age. Carson recently launched a new skincare line, Active Earth, driven by her commitment to clean and effective skincare products.
The NEW YOU Beauty Awards have solidified their reputation as a premier event in Miami, drawing a diverse audience and providing an experiential platform for brands to connect with consumers and influencers. This year’s event featured an immersive brand experience at the NEW YOU Sample B.A.R., where brands such as Grande Cosmetics, Elysian Parfum, Makeup Revolution, and Seis Cosmetics showcased their products.
The event also underscored the importance of dedication and belief in one’s work, as highlighted by the achievements of award recipients like Alicia Grande, CEO of Grande Cosmetics, who was named the Entrepreneur of the Year. Grande’s success story is a testament to the power of relentless commitment and engagement in every opportunity.
This year’s winners represent a wide range of talents across the health, wellness, and beauty industries. NEW YOU’s recognition of both established giants like It’s a 10 Haircare and SkinMedica, alongside emerging brands like CATANO Beauty and Ghanya Cosmetics, reflects its dedication to honoring innovation and excellence across the board.
The awards also continue to promote diversity and inclusion by celebrating multicultural creators, female entrepreneurs, and influencers. Honorees such as makeup artist Victoria Duke and influencer Alexa Collins embody NEW YOU’s mission to empower and uplift women from all backgrounds.
After nearly a decade as a leading voice in beauty and health, the NEW YOU Beauty Awards remain a key platform for celebrating and recognizing the industry’s best. This year’s event, with its successful blend of new brands and established leaders, demonstrates NEW YOU’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of how media interacts with consumers, paving the way for the future of integrated media brands.