NEW YOU Beauty Awards Celebrate the 9th Annual Best in Health and Beauty at the 3rd Live NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Source: Â Daniel TorokÂ /PMC Panelists (Left to Right: Alexa Dellanos, Witney Carson, Elizabeth Gutierrez, Alexa Collins, Cindy Prado, Julie Solomon) speak on the Panel at the NEW YOU Beauty BAR at the 1 Hotel South Beach Miami, FL By: Radar Staff Sept. 16 2024, Published 1:12 a.m. ET

The NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event, hosted at The 1 Hotel South Beach, brought together some of the most influential names in the beauty and wellness industries. The event celebrated excellence in these fields, highlighting both established brands and emerging innovators. Such as Jessi Park of Elysian Fragrance for Best New Fragrance and Darcy and Stacey Silva of House of Eleven as the Best Influencer Brand. Many attendees found the Brand University/Panel Discussion particularly insightful, especially as their companies seek to expand partnerships with influencers, further emphasizing the significant value of attending the event, particularly for the opportunities it presents for networking and gaining valuable experiences.

Source: Â Daniel TorokÂ /PMC Flo Rida and Oya Baby perform at the NEW YOU Beauty BAR event at the W Hotel South Beach, Miami FL

Paul Charette of Charette Cosmetics, recognized for the Best Breakthrough Skincare System, highlighted the importance of patience and perseverance in achieving skincare goals. Similarly, Witney Carson, a pro from Dancing With the Stars, who attended the event, has a personal connection to skincare after surviving skin cancer at a young age. Carson recently launched a new skincare line, Active Earth, driven by her commitment to clean and effective skincare products. The NEW YOU Beauty Awards have solidified their reputation as a premier event in Miami, drawing a diverse audience and providing an experiential platform for brands to connect with consumers and influencers. This year’s event featured an immersive brand experience at the NEW YOU Sample B.A.R., where brands such as Grande Cosmetics, Elysian Parfum, Makeup Revolution, and Seis Cosmetics showcased their products.

Source: Â Daniel TorokÂ /PMC Stacey and Darcey Silva accept the award for Best Influencer Brand at the NEW YOU Beauty BAR at the 1 Hotel South Beach Miami, FL

The event also underscored the importance of dedication and belief in one’s work, as highlighted by the achievements of award recipients like Alicia Grande, CEO of Grande Cosmetics, who was named the Entrepreneur of the Year. Grande’s success story is a testament to the power of relentless commitment and engagement in every opportunity. This year’s winners represent a wide range of talents across the health, wellness, and beauty industries. NEW YOU’s recognition of both established giants like It’s a 10 Haircare and SkinMedica, alongside emerging brands like CATANO Beauty and Ghanya Cosmetics, reflects its dedication to honoring innovation and excellence across the board.

Source: Â Daniel TorokÂ /PMC Ashley Benson and Derek Warburton attend the NEW YOU Beauty BAR at the 1 Hotel South Beach Miami, FL