Donald Trump Releases First Statement Since Being Targeted by Gunman With AK-47 at Palm Beach Golf Course

Trump's statement read: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again."

The U.S. Secret Service issued their own statement attributed to communications chief Anthony Guglielmi.

They said: "The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe."

"The sheriff's office will have more details soon."