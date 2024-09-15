Donald Trump Releases First Statement Since Being Targeted by Gunman With AK-47 at Palm Beach Golf Course
Donald Trump announced he was safe after authorities detained a suspected gunman following gunshots heard near his location.
RadarOnline.com can report a shooter with an AK-47 targeted the former president while he was leaving his West Palm Beach golf course.
Trump's statement read: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"
"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again."
The U.S. Secret Service issued their own statement attributed to communications chief Anthony Guglielmi.
They said: "The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe."
"The sheriff's office will have more details soon."
CNN chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller told a panel, "Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter."
"What we are looking at is starting to come into focus a little more sharply", Miller explained. "So, this is what we have right now from law enforcement sources who have been briefed on this, and it appears that around two o'clock, shots were fired at the golf course, possibly coming from the tree line while former president Trump was playing golf."
"The Secret Service identified the direction, and the shooter returned fire at that gunman who fled. Witnesses were able to provide a description of an individual and a vehicle."
Natalie Winters, co-host of Steve Bannon's War Room and self-styled "investigative reporter," has reported that a suspect has been detained in relation to the shooting.
She claimed a law enforcement source informed her that the shooter was allegedly a white male apprehended in Martin County.
Following the shooting, Winters reported that Trump was taken to a secure room "for his protection."
The incident occurred two months after Trump survived an attempted assassination where Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired eight rounds from an AR-15 style rifle during the former president's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Trump survived being shot and was escorted away by the Secret Service with an injury to his right ear.
Crooks ended up killing one rallygoer and critically injured two others before a counter-sniper shot and killed him.
The incident has been regarded as the most significant security failure by the Secret Service since the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981.
As a result, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in an email issued to agents.
