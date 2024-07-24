3 Massachusetts Troopers Linked to Karen Read Case Under Internal Affairs Investigation Before Murder Retrial

Three Massachusetts Troopers working with the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, who are linked to Karen Read's murder case, are now under internal affairs investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Read, 44, was accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe in 2022. Last month — after a nine-week trial and five days of deliberation — jurors were unable to reach a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial.

Read's new trial date has been set for January 2025.