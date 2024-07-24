3 Massachusetts Troopers Linked to Karen Read Case Under Internal Affairs Investigation Before Murder Retrial
Three Massachusetts Troopers working with the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, who are linked to Karen Read's murder case, are now under internal affairs investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Read, 44, was accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe in 2022. Last month — after a nine-week trial and five days of deliberation — jurors were unable to reach a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial.
Read's new trial date has been set for January 2025.
One state trooper has already been investigated, resulting in their allegations being classified as "unfounded".
The three men were reportedly in communication with trooper Michael Proctor, who sent "disparaging" text messages about Read to friends and colleagues.
A Massachusetts State Police representative told local news in an email: "The Massachusetts State Police confirms that Detective Lieutenant Brian Tully, Lieutenant John Fanning and Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik are each the subject of an active internal affairs investigation."
"The department respectfully declines further comment in fairness to the integrity of the process and pending investigative outcomes. The Troopers remain on full duty at this time."
- Diddy Named 77 Times by Prosecutors in Tupac Shakur Murder File — as Suspect Alleges He Ordered $1M Hit on Rapper
- Sonya Massey Development: Dispatch Phone Records Reveal Illinois Cops Asked Its Switchboard to Search Case Records for Mental Health Issues AFTER She Was Shot
- Sonya Massey Killing: Scanner Audio Reveals Officer Attempted to Claim Victim Died from ‘Self-Inflicted’ Gunshot Wound
The representative later followed up to confirm that the investigation into Fanning had been closed, writing: "The Department’s internal affairs investigation determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove or disprove the allegation that Lieutenant Fanning violated rules and regulations by failing to uphold the responsibilities of a supervisory member."
"This allegation has been classified as unfounded."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Detective Tully testified in Read's murder trial back in June. In his testimony, Tully addressed the text messages sent by Proctor — who had been suspended without pay — and said he reported the communications to state police officials.
Detective Sargent Bukhenik also testified at Read's trial and said she told him that she was being framed for her boyfriend's murder.
State police refrained from providing details on the internal affairs investigations, but noted: "Generally speaking, the purpose of an internal affairs investigation is to determine compliance with department rules and regulations."
At Read's trial, prosecutors argued the 44-year-old and O'Keefe had a contentious relationship that reached a breaking point on Jan. 29, 2022, when she allegedly backed her Lexus SUV over him and left him for dead in the snow in a Boston suburb.
Read's lawyers claimed she was being framed and O'Keefe's murder was a cover-up carried out by law enforcement officers. The defense team further alleged that prosecutors built their case on compromised investigators and investigation.