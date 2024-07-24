Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Invited by Fox News to Debate in September — After Ex-President's Rant About 'Fake News' ABC

Trump's tirades, in which he branded ABC a "fake news" network, appeared to suggest he was leaving the door open to abandon the scheduled event now that he would not be facing off with Biden.

On Sunday, the ex-president wrote: "My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September. Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you! DJT."