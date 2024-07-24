Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Invited by Fox News to Debate in September — After Ex-President's Rant About 'Fake News' ABC
Fox News invited ex-president Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris to debate on their network in September, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Prior to President Joe Biden announcing he would not seek reelection — and the endorsement of his vice president — he was scheduled to debate Trump for a second time in two months.
It remains unclear whether the Trump and Harris campaigns have accepted Fox News' invitation.
The Biden and Trump campaigns previously agreed to two debates, one of which was hosted by CNN in June. The second was scheduled to be hosted by ABC News in September; however, after Biden's announcement that he was stepping aside, Trump criticized the debate structure in series of unhinged posts on Truth Social.
Trump's tirades, in which he branded ABC a "fake news" network, appeared to suggest he was leaving the door open to abandon the scheduled event now that he would not be facing off with Biden.
On Sunday, the ex-president wrote: "My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September. Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you! DJT."
The Republican nominee continued to rant about ABC News and the changes to the Democratic nominee days later. In a post on Tuesday, Trump branded the network "a joke" and "among the absolute WORST in the business."
Trump added: "ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, is not worthy of holding a Debate, of which I hope there will be many!"
Meanwhile, RNC chairman Michael Whatley appeared on ABC News on Sunday and addressed concerns with the upcoming debate.
Whatley said "we’ve made it very clear we welcome" the debate on ABC News, whether it be with "Kamala Harris or anybody else."
Whatley explained: "What we want to do is talk directly to the American people and talk about President Biden's failures as a president, but those are now the Biden-Harris campaign failures. So whether it's Kamala Harris or anybody else, they have doubled-down on every single one of the policies that we've seen the Biden-Harris administration adopt over the last four years."
The RNC chair added that the party "welcomes" the ABC debate so that they could "highlight the contrast" between the two campaigns.