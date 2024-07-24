Complaint Filed: Team Trump Accuses Kamala Harris of Perpetrating $91.5m ‘Heist’ on Joe Biden’s Campaign War Chest

Donald Trump’s campaign team has accused Kamala Harris of perpetrating a “heist” and “brazen money grab” on President Joe Biden’s $91.5million campaign coffers – even though she inherited the money when Biden quit the White House race over the weekend.

David Worrington filed a complaint against Harris, 59, with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal. He accused the vice president of violating campaign finance laws with her newly launched Harris for President campaign.