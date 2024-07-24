Your tip
Complaint Filed: Team Trump Accuses Kamala Harris of Perpetrating $91.5M ‘Heist’ on Joe Biden’s Campaign War Chest

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's campaign has filed a complaint against Kamala Harris with the FEC.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

Donald Trump’s campaign team has accused Kamala Harris of perpetrating a “heist” and “brazen money grab” on President Joe Biden’s $91.5million campaign coffers – even though she inherited the money when Biden quit the White House race over the weekend.

David Worrington filed a complaint against Harris, 59, with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal. He accused the vice president of violating campaign finance laws with her newly launched Harris for President campaign.

donald trump kamala harris m heist joe biden campaign funds
Source: MEGA

Trump's team is working to prevent Harris from accessing President Joe Biden's campaign funds.

The general counsel for Trump’s campaign charged: “[Harris is] seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash – a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended."

“This is little more than a thinly veiled $91.5 million excessive contribution from one presidential candidate to another, that is, from Joe Biden’s old campaign to Kamala Harris’s new campaign."

“This effort makes a mockery of our campaign finance laws.”

Trump’s campaign counsel also argued Harris is not legally able to inherit Biden’s $91.5 million campaign contributions because she is not yet officially the Democratic Party’s nominee.

donald trump kamala harris m heist joe biden campaign funds
Source: MEGA

Trump with his vice president pick, J.D. Vance, at this year's Republican National Convention.

Worrington claimed the Harris campaign’s treasurer “attempted fraud” by using government documents to “rename and repurpose” President Biden’s campaign committee.

Harris campaign spokesperson Charles Kretchmer Lutvak quickly responded to Worrington’s allegations.

He accused whiny Trump, 78, of being “jealous” of Vice President Harris as she appears set to become the Democratic Party’s new presidential nominee.

Lutvak fired back: “Team Harris will continue to build on our more than 250 coordinated offices and more than 1,300 coordinated staffers across the battleground states – just like we built on the $240 million cash on hand that we had at launch this week, raising $100 million in our first 36 hours and signing up 58,000 volunteers.”

donald trump kamala harris m heist joe biden campaign funds
Source: MEGA

Harris's campaign spokesperson accused Trump's team of being "jealous" of the vice president.

He also quipped: “Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energized to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, but baseless legal claims – like the ones they’ve made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections – will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters, and win this election.”

Vice President Harris inherited Biden’s nearly $92 million campaign war chest on Sunday when the 81-year-old commander-in-chief announced his decision to withdraw from this year’s race for the White House.

Biden immediately endorsed Harris after announcing his decision to bail on the race.

donald trump kamala harris m heist joe biden campaign funds
Source: MEGA

President Biden endorsed Harris shortly after quitting the White House race on Sunday.

Nearly every top Democrat – including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – have since thrown their support behind the first woman vice president.

Campaign finance analysts have also expressed skepticism regarding the Trump team’s efforts to challenge Harris’ fresh presidential campaign.

Trevor Potter, of Campaign Legal Center, explained Harris can continue using Biden’s war chest because she and Biden still share a campaign committee.

Potter noted: “Because Biden and Harris share a campaign committee, the vice president and her running mate can continue using the campaign’s existing funds for the general election if she is on the Democratic ticket as either the presidential or vice-presidential nominee.”

