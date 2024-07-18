BIDEN BOMBSHELL: President ‘More Receptive’ to Withdrawal Amid Huge No-Confidence Vote by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

President Joe Biden is reportedly growing “more receptive” to dropping out of the race as increasing numbers of top Democrats question the paleolithic prez's ability to lead.

Although the stubborn candidate hasn’t given any public indication of changing his mind about running, he is said to be at least “willing to listen” in the wake of worrisome new poll data and calls for Vice President Kamala Harris to step in, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shift follows huge votes of no confidence from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House – two of the most high-profile and influential Democrats in the party.