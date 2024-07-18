BIDEN BOMBSHELL: President ‘More Receptive’ to Withdrawal Amid Huge No-Confidence Vote by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer
President Joe Biden is reportedly growing “more receptive” to dropping out of the race as increasing numbers of top Democrats question the paleolithic prez's ability to lead.
Although the stubborn candidate hasn’t given any public indication of changing his mind about running, he is said to be at least “willing to listen” in the wake of worrisome new poll data and calls for Vice President Kamala Harris to step in, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shift follows huge votes of no confidence from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House – two of the most high-profile and influential Democrats in the party.
Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden about withdrawing shortly before the shocking assassination attempt of his rival Donald Trump, according to a knowledgeable source, with a rep for the Congressman confirming only that he had “conveyed the views of his caucus”.
After Representative Hakeem Jeffries expressed similar views, a White House spokesman told ABC News: “The President told both leaders he is the nominee of the party, he plans to win, and looks forward to working with both of them to pass his 100 days agenda to help working families.”
CNN reported that Pelosi also privately told Biden that he cannot defeat Trump and “could destroy Democrats’ chances of winning the House in November if he continues seeking a second term”.
An insider close to congressional leadership told The New York Times that Dems are growing frustrated with Biden's refusal to listen to their warnings.
Polling guru and political commentator Nate Silver theorized on X that they may even be taking their concerns to the press, saying: “They basically held an intervention with Biden, and it didn’t work, so now they’re leaking the details publicly.”
More and more Democrats are starting to go public with their calls for Biden to drop out. Representative Adam Schiff recently told The Los Angeles Times: “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”
Biden has said that the only reason he'd throw in the towel is if he “had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem”.
Mere hours later, he tested positive for COVID. He is said to be experiencing “mild symptoms” and has begun self-isolating at his home in Delaware.
‘SLOW JOE’ was snapped tackling the Air Force One stairs very, very carefully as he touched down in Delaware after being force to pull out of a campaign event in Las Vegas following the diagnosis.