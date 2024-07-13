'Committee to Unelect the President': Obama, Pelosi, Carville, Hillary and Bill Clinton Unmasked as Rebellion 'Working Behind the Scenes to Get Rid of Biden'

According to Axios, President Biden was able to fight back against the initial public campaign by Democrats to remove the 81-year-old president as the party's nominee. However, several high-profile names in the party, such as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, are now allegedly plotting hourly to get the elder commander-in-chief out of the race.

The unofficial committee is allegedly commissioning polls, back-channeling Democratic leaders, organizing donors and taking the fight to Biden in a very public way.

So far, the group has allegedly received the support of Obama, Nancy Pelosi, James Carville, Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton.