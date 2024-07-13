'Committee to Unelect the President': Obama, Pelosi, Carville, Hillary and Bill Clinton Unmasked as Rebellion 'Working Behind the Scenes to Get Rid of Biden'
There's reportedly an unofficial "Committee to Unelect the President" working behind the scenes to push President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race sooner rather than later, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Axios, President Biden was able to fight back against the initial public campaign by Democrats to remove the 81-year-old president as the party's nominee. However, several high-profile names in the party, such as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, are now allegedly plotting hourly to get the elder commander-in-chief out of the race.
The unofficial committee is allegedly commissioning polls, back-channeling Democratic leaders, organizing donors and taking the fight to Biden in a very public way.
So far, the group has allegedly received the support of Obama, Nancy Pelosi, James Carville, Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton.
The group is growing by the day and cites recent circulating polls showing Democrats would go from sure losers in the 2024 presidential election against Donald Trump to big winners with a brand-new ticket.
According to the outlet, Vice President Kamala Harris isn't even in contention as a potential replacement for Biden.
These Democrats see the race in black-and-white terms with swing states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania as "the Blue Wall" necessary to win the election — all of which Biden won in 2020.
The anti-Biden Democrats are reportedly trading texts, emails and polling, fighting fellow Democrats on TV and X, formerly known as Twitter, and circulating stories and arguments by sympathetic journalists and columnists, including Ezra Klein and Matt Yglesias.
"No one is more than one person away from everyone else," a central player told Axios, clarifying that almost everyone involved is one step away from former presidents Obama or Clinton.
Carville, who was essential in propelling Clinton into the Oval Office in 1993, told the outlet that the former Democratic presidents were sending a clear message by vanishing after they tweeted support for Biden the day after the debate.
"Silence is a very loud form of speech," Carville said. "No one is saying 'come hell or high water.'"
As CNN reported, Obama and Pelosi have spoken privately about Biden and the future of his 2024 campaign. Several leading Democrats say the former president and ex-speaker need to say that clearly as soon as possible before even more damage is done less than four months before the election.