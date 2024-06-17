Grilled: Embarrassed Chuck Schumer DELETES Father's Day Post After Being Ridiculed for Burger Blunder
Chuck Schumer was forced to delete a heartfelt Father’s Day post this weekend after the Senate Majority Leader was ridiculed for the picture online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Schumer, 73, deleted his Father’s Day message on Sunday just a few short hours after he published the initial post to X.
“Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbeque with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!” Schumer tweeted alongside a photo of himself smiling and standing in front of the grill.
“Father’s Day Heaven!” the Senate Majority Leader added in the now-deleted post.
But Schumer’s social media followers were quick to notice one discrepancy in the senator’s Father’s Day post – particularly that the father-of-two placed a piece of cheese on a burger patty long before the patty was properly cooked.
The senator’s followers wasted no time in pointing out the mistake. They also grilled Schumer over the monumental burger blunder.
“Chuck,” one person responded. “I love you man, but you put the cheese on AFTER the burger is cooked.”
“Might want to cook that burger longer, Chuck,” another X user tweeted.
“Seeing that piece of cheese on a raw patty,” former National Republican Senatorial Committee member Matt Whitlock chided.
Meanwhile, other users rushed to Schumer’s defense amid the Father’s Day fiasco.
“Calm down people,” one person wrote alongside Schumer’s initial post. “It is not raw/cold, it is a veggie burger patty underneath a slice of tofu.”
“Chuck Schumer is actually doing better than me,” another person tweeted alongside Schumer’s photo. “Today, my grill had a grease fire and destroyed my Father’s Day ribeye. Yay!”
Although Schumer ultimately deleted his initial post on Sunday following the sudden backlash and criticism, he re-posted another message wishing everyone a happy Father’s Day.
“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!” the Senate Majority Leader wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Schumer’s burger debacle on Sunday came the same day that the senator announced his decision to bring a vote on restoring a ban on bump stocks for semi-automatic weapons.
The vote, which Schumer reportedly plans to bring to Congress sometime this week, will come just days after the Supreme Court overturned a Trump-era policy that banned bump stocks.
"The only way to permanently close this loophole is through legislation,” Schumer said during a press conference about the matter over the weekend.
“Senate Democrats are ready to pass legislation to ban bump stocks,” he continued, “but we will need votes from Senate Republicans.”