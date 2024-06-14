Another Bombshell Ruling: Supreme Court OVERTURNS Trump-era Ban on Bump Stocks for Semi-automatic Rifles
The U.S. Supreme Court this week overturned a bump stock ban first implemented by former President Donald Trump back in 2017, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come one day after the Supreme Court struck down a legal challenge against the abortion pill mifepristone, the court ruled that Trump’s ban on bump stocks for semi-automatic rifles was unconstitutional.
According to the bombshell 6-3 ruling, the court found that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives overstepped its authority when it classified bump stocks as illegal machine guns seven years ago.
“We conclude that a semiautomatic rifle equipped with a bump stock is not a ‘machine gun,’” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote on Friday, “because it does not fire more than one shot ‘by a single function of the trigger.’”
“Even if a semiautomatic rifle with a bump stock could fire more than one shot ‘by a single function of the trigger,’” Justice Thomas continued, “it would not do so ‘automatically.’”
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the Trump Administration instituted the bump stock ban back in 2017 after a mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival left 60 people dead and hundreds more injured.
According to the New York Post, the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday came after a Texas gun store owner – since identified as Michael Cargill – challenged the 2017 bump stock regulation.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s bombshell bump stock ruling on Friday came just one day after the court announced another surprising ruling regarding the popular abortion pill mifepristone.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Supreme Court preserved the accessibility of the widely used abortion pill for women across the country.
The court unanimously found that the anti-abortion doctors who challenged the FDA’s regulatory decisions lacked a legal standing to sue and, therefore, resulted in the dismissal of the initial lawsuit.
The court’s ruling ensured that mifepristone would remain obtainable up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy – as opposed to the previous seven-week limit.
“The plaintiffs have sincere legal, moral, ideological, and policy objections to elective abortion and to FDA’s relaxed regulation of mifepristone,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the decision on Thursday.
“But under Article III of the Constitution,” Justice Kavanaugh continued, “those kinds of objections alone do not establish a justiciable case or controversy in federal court.”
The abortion pill ruling came nearly two years after the conservative-majority court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in June 2022.
Roe v. Wade guaranteed a federal constitutional right to abortion. The Supreme Court’s revocation of Roe v. Wade two years ago led to a surge in restrictive abortion laws across conservative states across the nation.