One Direction Feud Explodes: Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan Unfollow Simon Cowell After the Mogul Revealed His Biggest Regret From Managing Boy Band Was Not Owning Their Name

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have unfollowed Simon Cowell on Instagram after the music mogul revealed that his biggest regret from managing the boy band was not owning their name, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cowell, 64, put One Direction together on The X Factor in 2010 and signed them to his Syco Music label. Although the group, made up of Tomlinson, 32, Horan, 30, Harry Styles, 30, Zayn Malik, 31, and Liam Payne, 30, became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, they announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016 after Malik departed to pursue a solo career.