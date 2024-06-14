One Direction Feud Explodes: Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan Unfollow Simon Cowell After the Mogul Revealed His Biggest Regret From Managing Boy Band Was Not Owning Their Name
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have unfollowed Simon Cowell on Instagram after the music mogul revealed that his biggest regret from managing the boy band was not owning their name, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cowell, 64, put One Direction together on The X Factor in 2010 and signed them to his Syco Music label. Although the group, made up of Tomlinson, 32, Horan, 30, Harry Styles, 30, Zayn Malik, 31, and Liam Payne, 30, became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, they announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016 after Malik departed to pursue a solo career.
In a recent interview on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast, The Daily Mail reports, Cowell said, "The one thing I regret is I should have kept the name. I should have owned the name."
"They do. That's the problem," he explained. "I could have made an animation or whatever. But when you give an artist the name, it's not yours and that's my only regret. So if you're listening, I'll buy it back from you."
"But that's the only thing I do regret," Cowell continued. "Because if one of the band members, for whatever reason say they don't want to tour, it can stop the others touring. So if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn't be a problem."
"I can be very naive at times, and that was me being very, very naive. So next time that'll be part of the deal. I have to own the name. They can still make most of the money, but I need to own the name."
Although they did not make any official statements on the matter, Tomlinson and Horan appeared to cut ties with Cowell over his comments about owning One Direction's name.
Cowell recently announced plans for a new competition to find the next big boy band. "I'm doing it because right now, there isn't, I don't think, a band who has been as good as One Direction since One Direction," he explained.