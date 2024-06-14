Kacey Musgraves Strips Nude for New Project — Three Years After Wardrobe Blunder During 'Saturday Night Live' Performance
Musician Kacey Musgraves turned heads and raised eyebrows this week after she shared a racy snap to social media while working on a new upcoming project, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a stunning development to come three years after Musgraves, 35, performed naked on Saturday Night Live back in 2021, the Merry Go ‘Round hitmaker shared a new pic to Instagram in which she once again stripped nude.
Although Musgraves did not caption the racy post to her Instagram story late Thursday night, she did appear stripped down and covered in what appeared to be either makeup or mud.
She also covered a certain part of her body with a brown heart emoji.
The singer’s hair and makeup team were also featured in the stunning Instagram snap.
The racy post published to the musician’s Instagram Story on Thursday night came just a few months after Musgraves released her sixth studio album, Deeper Well, back in March.
While it remains unclear what new project Musgraves was preparing for in the Instagram picture on Thursday, some sources speculated that it was for a music video for one of the Rainbow singer’s newest songs.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the High Horse singer’s snap this week was not the first time Musgraves appeared nude for a project.
Musgraves flaunted her stuff way back on October 2, 2021 when she performed her then-new song, Justified, on SNL.
The moment marked the first, and perhaps only, time a musical act performed naked on the show. Musgraves wore only a stylish pair of cowboy boots while the rest of her naked body was hidden behind her acoustic guitar.
“She was nude,” the singer’s rep confirmed after the striking October 2021 SNL performance. “Precautions were taken, and this was the first time it's happened on the show.”
Although it is still unclear whether the Deeper Well artist’s racy Instagram pic from Thursday night was for a new upcoming music video, it would also not be the first time Musgraves went to shocking lengths to create a unique music video for one of her songs.
Back in March, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Musgraves detailed another music video she made during an outrageous windstorm in Iceland.
“We picked the worst possible week to go,” Musgraves said of the music video for her latest album’s title track, Deeper Well. “I was so excited, it was on my bucket list.”
“It was high wind advisories. I almost got blown off that cliff,” she continued. “This video will be my death announcement because it was a sheer drop down to the ocean. It was treacherous.”
“Even the locals were like: This is some scary s---,” Musgraves added. “All week the weather was just terrible.”