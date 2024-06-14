Carrie Underwood STUNS on Red Carpet at 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Gala in New York — Days After Shocking Report Detailing How She’s Fallen ‘Too Hard’ for Nip/Tucks
Carrie Underwood stunned as she arrived at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City on Thursday night — just days after a shocking report detailing her penchant for cosmetic surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The American Idol alum, 41, hit the red carpet in a strapless high-low dress featuring a silver chest plate and a sparkly skirt that showed off her toned and muscular legs.
The Daily Mail reports that the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats" hitmaker mingled with stars like Kevin Bacon and Priscilla Presley and posed for pictures with songwriting legend Diane Warren, who penned several songs on Underwood's 2005 debut album Some Hearts.
Warren was honored with the Johnny Mercer Award for excellence in lyric writing and composing, SZA received the Hal David Starlight Award, and Hillary Lindsey, Dean Pitchford, R.E.M., Steely Dan, Timbaland, and the late Cindy Walker were inducted as the 2024 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Underwood's appearance at the award ceremony came days after she slipped and fell onstage while performing in torrential rain at an outdoor music festival in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina over the weekend.
"Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we'll never forget!" the singer wrote on Instagram shortly afterwards, confirming that she wasn't injured.
Underwood suffered a much worse fall several years ago when she tripped down the steps of her front porch in 2017, breaking her wrist and suffering facial lacerations requiring 40 to 50 stitches.
"Plain and simple it was kind of a freak accident," she told Hoda Kotb during a 2018 Today interview. "I just fell, I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could have happened to anybody. I say, if I had fallen anywhere else, it wouldn't have been a problem, but there was just one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Although Underwood denied getting surgery to fix her face in the wake of the accident, fans think that she looks "totally different" and insiders told RadarOnline.com this week that she may have had some work done.
"Of course, the fear is always that someone of Carrie's caliber will overshoot and ruin her naturally pretty looks," an insider said. "People are hoping she reins it in sooner rather than later."