Carrie Underwood Dramatically Slips Off Stage After Rain-Soaked Performance: 'Quite Unexpected!'

Carrie Underwood seemed to slip and fall off stage after wrapping up a show under a downpour of rain at an outdoor music festival over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The country star, 41, performed her power ballad Before He Cheats as her final act on Sunday at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Fans sang along as Underwood darted around in high-heeled ankle boots, a tank top, and denim cutoffs, while she and her band got soaked by the storm.