Carrie Underwood Dramatically Slips Off Stage After Rain-Soaked Performance: 'Quite Unexpected!'
Carrie Underwood seemed to slip and fall off stage after wrapping up a show under a downpour of rain at an outdoor music festival over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The country star, 41, performed her power ballad Before He Cheats as her final act on Sunday at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Fans sang along as Underwood darted around in high-heeled ankle boots, a tank top, and denim cutoffs, while she and her band got soaked by the storm.
The unplanned dramatic finish came after she thanked the cheering crowd and turned to exit, making her way down a staircase at the back of the platform. Video obtained by TMZ showed Underwood suddenly disappearing behind the stage as she seemed to succumb to the slippery conditions.
"She fell!" a man can be heard saying in the footage. There was no word as to whether she was injured in the apparent fall, but the singer acknowledged her wild performance in an Instagram post on Monday.
The Season 4 American Idol winner posted a series of photos from the show, writing in the caption, "Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we'll never forget!" She capped off the post with rain-themed emojis. In another post shortly afterward, Underwood wrote, "We won't let a little rain stop us! We won't let a massive downpour stop us, either!"
Thankfully, Underwood is in tip top athletic shape — her bulging thigh muscles were on full display at the Myrtle Beach concert — and RadarOnline.com reported last May that she rang in her 40th birthday with a renewed commitment to fitness.
- Carrie Underwood Stealing Trick Out of Taylor Swift's Playbook to Revamp Career: Sources
- 'Put Each Other First!': Country Star George Strait Played 'Marriage Counselor' to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
- 'It's a Serious Turnoff': Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher 'Begging' Workout-'Obsessed' Singer to Stop Bulking Up
However, Underwood's husband Mike Fisher, was claimed to be less than thrilled about his wife's growing muscles, allegedly "begging" her to pump the brakes on the the bulk-up, according to reports.
Fisher missed her "feminine curves," but the country singer apparently refused to "quit pounding the weight machines."
A source told us exclusively that the artist had become "obsessed" with working out, saying, "She sees all these younger stars coming up behind her, and it makes her feel like she needs to fight extra hard to stay on top."
"That meant working out a ton, sometimes two hours a day and eating lots of protein," the insider revealed.