'It's a Serious Turnoff': Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher 'Begging' Workout-'Obsessed' Singer to Stop Bulking Up
Buff country babe Carrie Underwood loves her brawny bod — but hockey stud hubby Mike Fisher isn't a fan of his hulking honey's man-like muscles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He finds it a serious turnoff," spilled a source. The All-American Girl singer, 40, flaunted her ripped legs at the CMT Music Awards — and the spy snitches the bulked-up blonde is paying "no attention" to her spouse's opinions.
"She's not doing this for Mike. She's doing it for herself because she loves the way her muscles are forming and how strong she is," tattled the tipster.
The fitness-conscious songbird has long been a fan of the gym — but the source blabs she became "obsessed" with working out as she approached her 40th birthday on March 10.
"She sees all these younger stars coming up behind her, and it makes her feel like she needs to fight extra hard to stay on top," said the confidant. "That meant working out a ton, sometimes two hours a day and eating lots of protein."
The source squealed Mike, 42, is "begging" his wife of 12 years to pump the brakes on pumping iron because he misses her "feminine curves" — but competitive Carrie "won't quit pounding the weight machines."
The Before He Cheats songstress' overworked gym bod is adding to her already existing marriage woes.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carrie and Mike's nearly 13-year union was on "thin ice" late last year, with insiders sharing that the retired hockey stud was unhappy about playing househusband as she traveled the country living her dream for her Denim & Rhinestones tour.
The long-distance relationship plus her jet-set career put a strain on their relationship.
"The tables have turned," one source said in November. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around. Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
However, her tour ended in March — and Mike posted a birthday tribute that month saying, "The boys and I love you so much!"
Another insider spilled, "It's not the happy home they make it out to be."
Carrie and Mike said "I do" in 2010. The duo are parents to two children — sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 4.