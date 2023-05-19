'It's a Serious Turnoff': Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher 'Begging' Workout-'Obsessed' Singer to Stop Bulking Up

May 19 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Buff country babe Carrie Underwood loves her brawny bod — but hockey stud hubby Mike Fisher isn't a fan of his hulking honey's man-like muscles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

'It's a Serious Turnoff': Carrie Underwood 'Obsessed' With Working Out as Husband Mike Fisher 'Begs' Her to Stop Bulking up

'It's a Serious Turnoff': Workout 'Obsessed' Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher 'Begging' Her to Stop Bulking up