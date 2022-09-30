‘He Has Dreams Too’: Carrie Underwood’s Tour Causing Marriage Troubles With Husband Mike Fisher
Country singer Carrie Underwood’s 12-year marriage to Mike Fisher is on thin ice — because the former hockey stud is tired of being treated like a glorified nanny by his wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, The Before He Cheats singer, 39, is revving up for a 43-date concert tour — her longest ever!
But a pal tells us that trouble is brewing because the blonde beauty wants her hubby to tag along and care for their kids, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, — when he’d rather pursue his career goal as a National Hockey League coach!
“Carrie says she can’t function without her family with her on tour, and she doesn’t want to slough the kids off on a babysitter,” the friend confided.
“But for Mike, when he goes along on Carrie’s tours, it’s a lot of chasing their kids around!”
Fisher, 42, hung up his skates in 2018 after a stellar 20-year career — but insiders tell RadarOnline.com that he’s raring to return to the spot!
“Mike gets a lot of offers to go into coaching. But when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not, “the friend dished.
“She reminds him when he was playing traveling all over North America, they barely saw each other.” The pal revealed Fisher is frustrated over their one-sided marriage.
“He has dreams, too,” added the friend. “You just feel if the two of them can’t reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!”
Fans have been speculating about Carrie and Mike’s marriage for months. The country singer was noticeably absent at a taping of CMT Giants earlier this month. However, they did shoot guns together for a date night on September 15.
Carrie and Mike have been married since 2010 but have struggled to maintain their happiness.
A source told OK! Magazine, "She puts on a happy show for the cameras, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes.”
"If you ask people who know them, they'll say Carrie and Mike's 11-year-marriage is far from picture perfect. The truth is they've had issues for years."
The last post that Carrie made about Mike on Instagram was in June. The photo was a throwback from Halloween.