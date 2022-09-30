Katie Couric Puts On A Brave Face In First Outing Since Revealing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The TV icon told her fans that she was diagnosed with breast cancer over the summer in her daily newsletter, Wake Up Call, this week.

“June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer,” Couric wrote Wednesday morning in a post titled Why Not Me.

“I felt sick and the room started to spin,” she explained. “I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head.”