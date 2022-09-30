Katie Couric Puts On A Brave Face In First Outing Since Revealing Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Katie Couric stepped out for the first time since revealing her breast cancer diagnosis. The legendary talk show host, 65, wore a smile while holding her husband John Molner's hand for support in New York City on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the ex-NBC host looked confident while walking around Midtown with Molner on date night, just hours after dropping the bombshell about her healthy. Holding her head high, Couric sported an electric yellow blazer, making it impossible for the cameras to miss her.
Pairing her casual look with a loose black t-shirt and pinstriped pants, Couric flashed her pearly whites when fans recognized her on the street. Wearing no makeup, the former Today show anchor rocked her signature black-rimmed glasses for the outing.
Hours before, Couric revealed her diagnosis to the world.
The TV icon told her fans that she was diagnosed with breast cancer over the summer in her daily newsletter, Wake Up Call, this week.
“June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer,” Couric wrote Wednesday morning in a post titled Why Not Me.
“I felt sick and the room started to spin,” she explained. “I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head.”
Couric also revealed she hadn't had a mammogram since December 2020. She has a history of cancer in the family, something that swirled through her mind after she discovered her diagnosis.
Her first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer in 1998 at age 41. Her sister, Emily, died of pancreatic cancer in 2001.
Couric’s mom was diagnosed with “mantle cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” and her father still suffers from pancreatic cancer.
Nearly 10 years ago, her current husband was diagnosed with “a tumor the size of a coconut on his liver." Thankfully, surgeons were able to successfully remove it.
Couric already underwent radiation treatment, which ended on Tuesday, just one day before her announcement. “Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time,” Couric pleaded with fans. “I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer.”