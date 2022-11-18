'The Kids Miss Their Mom': Carrie Underwood Struggling With 'Mommy Guilt' On Months-Long Tour
When Carrie Underwood headed out on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in late October, she left two of her littlest fans at home — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, her sons with husband Mike Fisher. After months on the road, the American Idol winner, 39, is riddled with "mommy guilt," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Even when her kids joined her for a concert, Underwood felt pulled in two. On November 6, she posted a shot holding Isaiah on an empty arena stage with the caption, "When worlds and roles collide."
At the same time, the singer is basking in the glory of being back in front of fans again.
"She really missed hanging out with the crew and focusing on the music and the show," an insider spilled. "It's always been important for her to have her own identity, separate from her home life."
In fact, Carrie said herself that she's being "super-selfish" as she goes all in, even performing a cover of the Guns N' Roses' hit, Welcome to the Jungle.
She also put in the time to prepare for rigorous performances. The fit 5'3" Underwood doubled down to get into tip-top physical shape by running and circuit training. While she misses her sons, touring is what keeps the country star sane.
"She's a creative person and she needs to have the freedom to roam and express herself," an insider told Star.
Thankfully, Underwood can trust her husband of 12 years, who RadarOnline.com has discovered is fully capable of putting out fires at home.
"The kids are handling mom being away pretty well," a source disclosed. "Isaiah is old enough to know his mom is famous and has her work."
The singer relies on technology to keep the family of four connected. "The kids miss their mom, but they see and talk to her every day on FaceTime," added the insider. "She asks them about their day and even helps Isaiah with his schoolwork."
Underwood also jets back to Nashville every chance she gets. "She plans on coming home for short stretches between shows," shared a pal back in December.
Just because their mom's on the road doesn't mean she's not in charge of what goes on at home.
"Carrie's still going to be hands-on and not let the boys run Mike ragged," the insider spilled at the beginning of her tour. While it's been a struggle, the Grammy winner and mom of two is managing to balance family and career — but it's not easy.
"Carrie tries not to let the mommy guilt rule her life," the source explained. "It's a juggling act but thankfully she has Mike to help. She couldn't do it without him."
Luckily for Underwood, she won't have to keep up much longer. She'll have a break in the tour from December to February before ending with her last performance in San Diego on April 1.