Carrie Underwood's Marriage 'On Thin Ice' As Country Star Struggles To Balance Tour & Family
Carrie Underwood is flying high on her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour — but her husband Mike Fisher is unhappy about playing househusband as she travels the country living her dream, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The retired hockey pro recently played red-carpet arm candy for his glam gal in Nashville, Tennessee. But sources say the couple's PDA masked their icy behind-the-scenes arguments about their long-distance relationship and her jet-set career.
"The tables have turned," spilled one insider. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around. Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
The former American Idol champ, 39, and the ex-jock, 42, got hitched in 2010 and are parents to Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3. According to the insider, before Carrie went on the road for her 43-stop tour, which runs through March 2023, the Cowboy Casanova singer promised she'd regularly head home for family time — and Mike has sworn to hold her to her word.
The former NHL hunk hung up his skates in 2018 after a 20-year career, and sources say he's sick of taking a backseat to Carrie's ever-growing ambitions and longs to return to the rink as a coach.
"It's not the happy home they make it out to be," squealed the insider. "Mike's feeling a little underappreciated. Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished."
This mirrors what RadarOnline.com discovered that Mike was tired of being treated like a glorified nanny by his wife. “He has dreams, too,” a friend insisted. “You just feel if the two of them can’t reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!”
Carrie is also experiencing "mommy guilt" on the road.
"The kids miss their mom, but they see and talk to her every day on FaceTime," one source revealed. "She asks them about their day and even helps Isaiah with his schoolwork."
While it's been a struggle, the Grammy winner and mom of two is managing to balance family and career — but it's not easy.
"Carrie tries not to let the mommy guilt rule her life," the source explained. "It's a juggling act but thankfully she has Mike to help. She couldn't do it without him."
Carrie won't have to keep up much longer. She'll have a break in the tour from December to February before ending with her last performance in San Diego on April 1.