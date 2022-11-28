Carrie Underwood's Marriage 'On Thin Ice' As Country Star Struggles To Balance Tour & Family

The retired hockey pro recently played red-carpet arm candy for his glam gal in Nashville, Tennessee. But sources say the couple's PDA masked their icy behind-the-scenes arguments about their long-distance relationship and her jet-set career.

"The tables have turned," spilled one insider. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around. Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."