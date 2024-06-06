Your tip
HOT PHOTOS! Tinx Hosts U BEAUTY Event with Rachel Zoe, Stassi Schroeder & more; Will Smith & Martin Lawrence at Bad Boys:Ride or Die Miami Premiere

Source: BFA
Jun. 6 2024, Updated 2:27 p.m. ET

Source: BFA

Kathy Hilton, Bijou Phillips, Rachel Zoe, Stacey Bendet, Nicky Hilton and Tina Craig attend a U Beauty hosted private dinner party on June 5 at Gigi’s in West Hollywood, California to celebrate the launch of the new U Beauty x Tinx Plasma Lip Compound in Rom Com in Los Angeles.

Source: BFA

U Beauty hosted a private dinner party on June 5 at Gigi’s in West Hollywood, California.The rom com-themed event was hosted by U Beauty founder, Tina Craig and influencer Tinx, pictured above with guests Stassi Schroeder & Taylor Strecker

Source: BFA

Kathy Hilton attended a U Beauty hosted private dinner party on June 5 at Gigi’s in West Hollywood, California to celebrate the launch of the new U Beauty x Tinx Plasma Lip .

Source: Getty Images/Alex Tamargo

Bad Boys are back! On Wednesday, June 5, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attended the Miami premiere of the highly anticipated film, BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. The latest installment in Sony Pictures’ successful BAD BOYS franchise hits theaters on June 7.

