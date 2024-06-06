Depp's abode is now on sale for £13 million, which is around $16,623,165 U.S. dollars.

It was previously up for grabs for £23 million and first hit the market in 2015. Depp was ready for a fresh start and keen to close a "chapter" of his life following his split from former partner Vanessa Paradis.

"He hopes that someone else will enjoy the property as much as he did and bring him or her the same happiness it brought," Alexander Kraft, chairman and chief executive of Sotheby's International Realty France, shared of the estate.