Less Loot for the Pirate: Johnny Depp Cuts Price of Sprawling Estate in South of France by $12 Million Nearly a Decade After Listing Home
It looks like the buried treasure could be a little light this time. Johnny Depp has slashed the price of his sprawling village-like compound in Plan De La Tour, France, to entice buyers nearly a decade after putting it up for sale, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is believed to have reduced the price of his home once again by £10 million, which is roughly $12,783,630 in U.S. dollars.
Depp's abode is now on sale for £13 million, which is around $16,623,165 U.S. dollars.
It was previously up for grabs for £23 million and first hit the market in 2015. Depp was ready for a fresh start and keen to close a "chapter" of his life following his split from former partner Vanessa Paradis.
"He hopes that someone else will enjoy the property as much as he did and bring him or her the same happiness it brought," Alexander Kraft, chairman and chief executive of Sotheby's International Realty France, shared of the estate.
Depp soon after hiked up the price to £43.4 million amid his divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard, Daily Mail reported, having paid to renovate the place with splashy new touches.
Among the changes was a church transformed into a guesthouse.
The property with an entire 19th-century hameau — a small Provençal village — features more than a dozen structures while the estate boasts of a swimming pool, an art studio and a private restaurant named Café Marcheline.
The approximately 4,300-square-foot main house has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Fans of the A-lister would also enjoy a view of his wine cave, which pays tribute to the hit film franchise in which he played Captain Jack Sparrow.
Furthermore, Depp's eye-catching compound is located just 17 miles north of the popular travel destination of Saint-Tropez in Le Plan-de-la-Tour.
Depp now has a new role on the horizon as he is set to play Satan in a new film directed by Terry Gilliam. Jeff Bridges will be taking the part of God.
"God wipes out humanity and the only character who wants to save them is Satan, and Johnny Depp plays Satan," Gilliam shared during the Red Sea film festival in December.
"In the film, God is nature. But a nature that can speak to you … I'm going to need animation to bring it to life, because in the scene with God, there are at least 15 animals," Gilliam shared. "It's going to be complicated, because it has to be realistic. And it's going to be very expensive."