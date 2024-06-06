Another Ringless Outing: Jennifer Lopez Slips Off Diamond Sparkler as $550 Million Ben Affleck Divorce Looms

J Lo is fueling the rumors by stepping out without her ring.

Jennifer Lopez looked like she meant business when she showed up to her office ringless and tense. The Atlas actress, 54, removed her wedding ring for the outing on Wednesday, adding fuel to the rumors a possible $550 million divorce looms over her and Ben Affleck , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This outlet obtained photos of J Lo arriving at her office in Los Angeles in a plaid oversized blazer, baggy jeans, and heels. The star paired her casual business attire with her signature hoops and a Hermes Kelly handbag but was missing one essential accessory: her diamond ring.

J Lo's giant sparkler from Affleck was noticeably absent on her solo day out.