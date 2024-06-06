Your tip
Another Ringless Outing: Jennifer Lopez Slips Off Diamond Sparkler as $550 Million Ben Affleck Divorce Looms

jennifer lopez no ring
Source: MEGA

J Lo is fueling the rumors by stepping out without her ring.

By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez looked like she meant business when she showed up to her office ringless and tense. The Atlas actress, 54, removed her wedding ring for the outing on Wednesday, adding fuel to the rumors a possible $550 million divorce looms over her and Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This outlet obtained photos of J Lo arriving at her office in Los Angeles in a plaid oversized blazer, baggy jeans, and heels. The star paired her casual business attire with her signature hoops and a Hermes Kelly handbag but was missing one essential accessory: her diamond ring.

J Lo's giant sparkler from Affleck was noticeably absent on her solo day out.

jlo spotted at office amidst breakup rumors
Source: MEGA

The 54-year-old held her computer in her left hand and displayed her bare ring finger. It was a bizarre move, considering her relationship is currently under a microscope.

Her right hand was also naked, signifying the speculation that there's trouble in paradise might be true.

jlo spotted at her office midst breakup rumors
Source: MEGA

Rumors are swirling her marriage to Ben Affleck is over.

J Lo's ringless office visit comes on the heels of the star abruptly canceling her summer tour last week. Representatives for Live Nation said she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

jlo spotted at office amidst breakup rumors
Source: MEGA

Rumor has it that Affleck is "done" with their relationship. Insiders claimed the Deep Water actor "has come to his senses" and allegedly believes his marriage to J Lo is doomed.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” an source told Page Six. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

The Let's Get Loud singer is reportedly "desperate" to save her marriage, with insiders confirming they are taking "some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them."

Affleck has already moved out of their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion and has been staying at a separate house in the neighboring Brentwood area.

signs jennifer lopez ben affleck will sell million marital mansion

Affleck already moved out of their $60 million marital home.

The couple bought what they thought was their forever home as newlyweds last year. As RadarOnline.com reported, there are tell-tale signs the marital mansion could be going on the market soon as photos of their house's interior have popped up on real estate websites.

"The split is getting nasty," insiders told In Touch. "And with a combined net worth of $550 million, the divorce is only going to get nastier."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to J Lo's rep for comment.

