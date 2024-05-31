In a "special message to my JLovers" on her OnTheJLo website, the singer added, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

The tour was initially announced as This Is Me... Now, in support of her recent album of the same name. But following rumored poor ticket sales and the cancellation of seven tour dates, it was changed to a greatest hits tour called This Is Me... Live. A source insisted to The Daily Mail that the tour had been selling well since the change and the cancellation is not due to ticket sales.

"She’s taking time off to be with family and close friends. This was a very difficult decision made by Jennifer this week and she’s sorry to her fans," the insider said. "Jennifer had a huge hit with her film Atlas, it was number one all over the world, and she is proud of that and now wants some time at home."