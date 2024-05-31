J Lo CANCELS Summer Tour: 'Heartsick' Singer Taking Time Off to 'Be With Family' as Split Rumors Swirl
Jennifer Lopez has canceled her planned This Is Me... Live summer tour to spend time with her family as rumors of an impending divorce from her husband Ben Affleck continue to swirl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour THIS IS ME…LIVE is canceled," read a message to fans in a newsletter on Friday, Variety reported. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
"For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do," the statement continued. "For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details."
In a "special message to my JLovers" on her OnTheJLo website, the singer added, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
The tour was initially announced as This Is Me... Now, in support of her recent album of the same name. But following rumored poor ticket sales and the cancellation of seven tour dates, it was changed to a greatest hits tour called This Is Me... Live. A source insisted to The Daily Mail that the tour had been selling well since the change and the cancellation is not due to ticket sales.
"She’s taking time off to be with family and close friends. This was a very difficult decision made by Jennifer this week and she’s sorry to her fans," the insider said. "Jennifer had a huge hit with her film Atlas, it was number one all over the world, and she is proud of that and now wants some time at home."
The status of a $1 million dollar per show deal for a planned Las Vegas residency, which was reportedly already in jeopardy due to her album and tour underperforming, is still unclear.
But the break from touring may give J Lo some time to work on her marriage with Ben Affleck, which an insider told Us Magazine hit the rocks after "Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She's very focused on work and overextends herself."
"Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities," another source explained, and the scheduling issues only "highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them."