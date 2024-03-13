Not Selling Like Beyonce or Taylor Swift? J Lo Cancels Several Shows for 'This Is Me ... Now' Tour Without Explanation

Last month, Lopez revealed she self-funded her new musical film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, which dropped on Prime Video Feb. 16.

"Everybody thought I was crazy when I said I would do it. We did have financing, and then that fell out. They pulled out at the last minute," the pop star explained, "And then it was that moment where you go, 'OK, do we just make a video or do we go ahead and do this thing?'"

"We went in over budget. It was a challenging project in that way. It's like there could have never been enough money for the project," Lopez told The Hollywood Reporter. "We didn't have endless funds from a studio. This was a very independent project that I was self-financing. So it was very challenging producorially."