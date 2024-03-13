Not Selling Like Beyonce or Taylor Swift? J Lo Cancels Several Shows for 'This Is Me ... Now' Tour Without Explanation
Fans counting down the days until Jennifer Lopez's first arena tour in five years may have to wait a bit longer — at least in certain locations.
The singer quietly canceled a handful of gigs, RadarOnline.com has learned, including planned stops in Nashville, Tenn., Raleigh, N.C., Atlanta, Ga., Tampa, Fla., and New Orleans, La.
Ticketmaster's website reflects the change as of Wednesday, axing the dates J Lo was slated to take the stage in various cities from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30.
"No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days," the site shared in a statement.
Lopez did not offer an explanation for the aforementioned dates; however, she did take to her Instagram Stories with a new list that showed the U.S. leg of her tour concluding on August 17 in her hometown, New York City.
Last month, Lopez revealed she self-funded her new musical film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, which dropped on Prime Video Feb. 16.
"Everybody thought I was crazy when I said I would do it. We did have financing, and then that fell out. They pulled out at the last minute," the pop star explained, "And then it was that moment where you go, 'OK, do we just make a video or do we go ahead and do this thing?'"
"We went in over budget. It was a challenging project in that way. It's like there could have never been enough money for the project," Lopez told The Hollywood Reporter. "We didn't have endless funds from a studio. This was a very independent project that I was self-financing. So it was very challenging producorially."
Her latest projects include Atlas and the Ben Affleck-produced drama Unstoppable.
Like J Lo, Affleck has also been booked and busy. The actor previously signed an eight-figure, multi-year deal with Dunkin' Donuts that included a Super Bowl ad, RadarOnline.com learned, after he was spotted out sipping their coffee and enjoying their sweets on numerous occasions.
Sources told us the box office hunk would not only appear in the one commercial, but also several other promotions for the company he holds so near and dear.