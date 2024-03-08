Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Are Getting 'Awfully Tired' of Wives Jennifer Lopez and Luciana Barroso's Ongoing Feud: Report
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and their wives may have looked like a cozy foursome at the Golden Globes, but don't let looks fool you.
Insiders claim that while the Good Will Hunting duo may be best friends, their wives — Jennifer Lopez and Luciana Barroso — haven't taken to each other quite as well, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A shocking report revealed Barroso and Lopez's feud may be a matter of bad timing.
"Matt met Lucy the same year Jennifer and Ben split for the first time," an insider explained to Star magazine. The source noted that Barroso went on to build a relationship with Affleck independent of Lopez over the next 20 years.
"That grates on her nerves," the insider said of Lopez. "As if Lucy thinks she's better than her or something."
"Ben doesn't think Jennifer has given Lucy enough of a chance," the source added.
Affleck, 51, and Damon, 53, have reportedly tried to get their wives to meet in the middle but despite their efforts, "It never goes well."
"Matt and Ben have tried to set up double dates, but Lucy and J Lo find reasons not to go."
Still, the Boston-bred boys allegedly aren't giving up on mending the feud between their partners.
"Ben and Matt think it would be great if the four of them could jet to Mexico for a weekend," the tipster explained. "The guys can't force them but they're getting awfully tired of this."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Affleck and Damon's reps for comment.
The Gone Girl star and Lopez started dating in 2002 and were engaged within the same year; however, they postponed their wedding in September 2003 before officially splitting in early 2004.
Affleck eventually married actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, in 2005. The 13 Going on 30 star and Affleck ended up divorcing in 2018.
Affleck and Lopez made headlines in July 2021 when they confirmed they had revived their relationship — and one short year later, they got married in Vegas.
Since the Gigli co-stars rekindled their relationship, rumors spread that Lopez was causing tension in his relationship with Affleck, who he has been friends with since childhood.
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claimed, "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning."
"He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue," sources chirped to the National Enquirer.
Insiders claimed Lopez's alleged controlling ways were to blame for the best friend's bickering.
"It's no secret Ben and J Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse," tipsters explained. "It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up."