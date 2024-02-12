Rebel Teen: Ben Affleck's Daughter Seraphina Flaunts Daring Pink Buzz Cut on Family Outing With J Lo's Daughter Emme
New hair, don't care! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 15-year-old daughter, Seraphina, debuted a daring pink buzz cut while on a family outing over the weekend.
The Flash actor was spotted out and about with Seraphina and stepdaughter Emme while running errands in Los Angeles on Saturday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Emme is one of wife Jennifer Lopez's twins shared with ex Marc Anthony. The trio were seen in good spirits as they visited a local thrift store called Crossroads Trading to check out the selection.
Emme wore a long hooded sweatshirt paired with shorts and Converse sneakers while Seraphina opted for a plaid button-up paired with shorts and gray Adidas.
The 15-year-old flaunted her edgy new 'do featuring pink heart designs after first showcasing her freshly buzzed head while waiting for the school bus with Garner.
For this latest outing, Affleck was also dressed casually in jeans, a dress shirt, and Nikes.
Affleck and Garner have been amicably co-parenting their three children, including daughter Violet and son Samuel, since their divorce in 2018. The exes were married for 13 years before calling it quits.
Lopez and Anthony's divorce was finalized in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.
- Jen Garner Spends Quality Time With Youngest Daughter As Ben Affleck Reunites With Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles
- 12 Celebrities With the Scariest Stalkers: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and More
- 'Her Career is One Long Scam': 'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri Dissed Jennifer Lopez's Singing Before Joint 'SNL' Gig
Affleck and J Lo have been going strong long after they surprised fans by reconciling after 17 years apart. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 and wed again in Georgia last August.
J Lo introduced Emme as gender-neutral in 2022 and more recently spoke about life in the limelight. "They didn't choose [fame]. And I haven't talked to them a lot about this, but they have just started letting me know how people treat them," Lopez told Audacy last May.
Lopez previously shared that when all of the "kids moved in together," it was not only a "dream come true," but also an "emotional transition" for the whole family, she said on Today.
"And it's just been a phenomenal year," Lopez gushed. "Like, my best year I think since my kids were born."
Affleck has continued to be one of her biggest supporters and vice versa ever since the A-list couple got back together. Bennifer recently joined forces for a special project, teaming up with Tom Brady and Matt Damon in Dunkin's Super Bowl Commercial 2024.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Affleck's very own drink is now available on DunKings menu nationwide.