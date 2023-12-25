J Lo Causing Tension Between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Over Her Controlling Ways: Report
Matt Damon has allegedly driven a wedge into his Hollywood bromance with Ben Affleck, with insiders claiming he accused the Argo hunk of becoming a brainwashed robot since marrying Jennifer Lopez, Radaronline.com has learned.
"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning," snitched an insider to the National Enquirer. "He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue."
The rumored demanding diva, 53, and the Good Will Hunting hunk, 51, have been allegedly butting heads over her controlling ways after marrying Affleck last year despite calling off their 2004 wedding.
"It's no secret Ben and J Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse," squealed the National Enquirer's insider. "It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up."
It's like déjà vu for the 53-year-old Jason Bourne star, who broke into showbiz with Affleck after they grew up together in Boston.
"It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago they stopped talking for the exact same reason," alleged the insider. "But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben.
"Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet, totally playing up this role as J Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben. But after Matt called him out on it, Ben started pulling back."
The source added that "their friendship is strained, to say the least" over Affleck's marriage to J Lo.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Damon and Ben's reps for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Affleck's bestie isn't the only one in his life said to have tension with his bride. The actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was recently said to be at odds with J Lo over his smoking habit.
"Jen and J Lo have very different views on it," a mole said. "J Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it's better than falling off the wagon."
Garner, 51, on the other hand, allegedly wants him to ditch the "disgusting" habit — and believes it may be a crutch for her former addict ex.