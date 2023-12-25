J Lo Causing Tension Between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Over Her Controlling Ways: Report

"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning," snitched an insider to the National Enquirer. "He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue."

The rumored demanding diva, 53, and the Good Will Hunting hunk, 51, have been allegedly butting heads over her controlling ways after marrying Affleck last year despite calling off their 2004 wedding.