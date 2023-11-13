Drugs! Alcohol! 10 Celebrities Who Wound Up in Rehab Over Substance Abuse

Ben Affleck spent time in rehab several times due to his alcohol use.

Affleck's alcohol struggles started while he was rising to fame in Hollywood in the 1990s. However, he never sought help or tried to get sober until he initially stopped in 1997.

"I just wanted to stop. I started regretting some things I did when I was drunk," he said in one of his interviews. "It's funny to be obnoxious or out of control, but then it's like, 'I think I hurt that person's feelings, 'I made a fool of myself' or 'I didn't want to kiss that girl.' I have almost no inhibitions, so it's dangerous for me."

In 2001, the Dazed and Confused actor entered a rehabilitation facility for the first time. He extended his rehab stays in 2017 and 2018.