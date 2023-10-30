Matthew Perry's Final Hours: 'Friends' Star, 54, Was 'Fatigued More Than Usual' Before Death, Close Friend Reveals
Matthew Perry was said to be “fatigued more than usual” before his death this weekend at the age of 54, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the beloved Friends star was found dead in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon from an apparent drowning, Perry’s pickleball partner spoke out and detailed her final moments with the late actor.
According to Billy Bush, who spoke with the Friends star’s female pickleball partner, Perry left the pickleball courts on Saturday “complaining of tiredness.”
Bush was also told that Perry was “fatigued” on the day of his heartbreaking death “a little more than usual.”
"He played every day and sometimes twice,” Bush reported. “It regulated his days.”
"I spoke to the woman he played with this morning and every morning,” the Extra host continued. “She is in shock, adored Matt.”
“She said he had been fatigued today and over the past week,” he added. “A little more than usual. He played for one hour then went home."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Perry was found dead late Saturday afternoon in his hot tub.
First responders reportedly rushed to the actor’s Los Angeles home on a cardiac arrest call, and LAPD officers responded to the 18000 block of Blue Sail Drive at approximately 4:10 PM for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.
The deceased was later identified as Perry.
According to the Los Angeles County coroner, an autopsy was completed on Sunday and toxicology results are currently pending. Perry’s body is also reportedly ready for release.
Meanwhile, LAPD officials confirmed that no illicit drugs were found at Perry’s home following his death on Saturday – although investigators did reportedly find anti-depressant, anti-anxiety, and COPD prescription drugs inside the house.
Perry, who was perhaps most popular for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, fought drug addiction for years before his death at 54 over the weekend.
The actor detailed his lengthy battle with drug addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, and revealed that he “almost died” five years ago when his colon burst from opioid abuse.
"It is very odd to live in a world where if you died, it would shock people but surprise no one," he wrote in his memoir.
Perry also revealed in an interview last year how he fell into a coma for two weeks and was forced to spend five months in the hospital.
The actor also discussed his sobriety and his recovery journey following his battle with addiction.
"I'm pretty healthy now,” he said in 2022. "I’ve got to not go to the gym much more because I don’t want to only be able to play superheroes."
"I’m most surprised with my resilience,” Perry added at the time. “The way that I can bounce back from all this torture and awfulness.”