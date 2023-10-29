Matthew Perry's Home Searched: No Illicit Drugs, But Police Found Prescription Anti-Depressants and Anti-Anxiety Medication
First responders did not find any sign of illicit drugs at Matthew Perry's home following his tragic drowning on Saturday, October 28, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Authorities did find anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD prescription drugs in the house. COPD is short for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and is often used for people who suffer from emphysema or chronic bronchitis.
The Friends actor's mother and father were seen arriving at their son's Los Angeles home alongside the actor's stepdad, Dateline's Keith Morrison, looking devastated just hours after the Friends star was found dead by an apparent drowning in his hot tub.
John Bennett Perry, the actor's 82-year-old father, was the first to arrive at the scene. Perry's 71-year-old mother, Suzanne Morrison, and her husband, Keith, joined him later in the evening. The grief-stricken parents and stepfather were visibly distraught as they entered the residence.
Law enforcement officials responded to a cardiac arrest emergency at Matthew's home on Saturday night. Tragically, the complications resulting from the cardiac arrest led to the actor's alleged drowning.
A white tent was set up around the swimming pool and jacuzzi area of his house, and a coroner's vehicle was seen outside as police conducted their investigation.
A video was posted to TikTok of the Dateline star walking up to Matthew's parents in a vehicle as he crossed the caution tape out of his stepson's home.
The comments on the video were filled with people giving their condolences to the family after such a tragic loss.
One comment read, "Imagine you finding out your son passed, and all those cameras flashing in your face! Let these people mourn the passing of their son!"
Another wrote, "No one should ever have to outlive their son. RIP Chandler."
A third commented, "The way that Mr. Morrison held the hand of Mathew’s Dad broke my heart. He was a Dad tonight, not a reporter & he was trying to protect the other Dad."
The TV icon's parents divorced when he was just a year old, and he was mainly raised by his mother in Canada. Although he had a long-distance relationship with his actor father, Matthew still idolized him.
John had appeared in popular television shows such as Days of Our Lives, The West Wing, and Little House on the Prairie. Matthew's admiration for his father was evident throughout his life.
After their divorce, Suzanne married the Dateline journalist, and together, they had four children. John and Keith were seen outside Matthew's home, visibly supporting Suzanne during this difficult time.
Matthew's sudden death has shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike.
Sources told TMZ that the actor was in "good spirits" during a recent pickleball game at the Rivera County Club near his home in Pacific Palisades.
He rose to fame with his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, and his comedic timing and quirky personality charmed audiences around the world. His portrayal of the beloved TV character made him a household name and earned him critical acclaim.
The late 54-year-old actor also starred in a number of big Hollywood comedies over the years such as The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In and 17 Again.