'Plugged Into Machines': Vladimir Putin in 'Stable but Serious Condition' and Doctors Are 'Not Optimistic' After Alleged Heart Attack, Sources Claim
Vladimir Putin is believed to be in “stable but serious condition” and “plugged into machines” after he suffered an alleged heart attack over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come following months of rumors and reports about the 71-year-old Russian leader’s myriad of alleged health woes, Kremlin sources claimed that Putin suffered a “horrific” heart attack in Moscow on Sunday night.
Even more surprising were reports that Putin’s doctors are “not optimistic” about the Russian leader’s recovery.
According to the Telegram channel General SVR, which first reported on Putin’s alleged heart attack on Tuesday, the Russian despot remains “plugged into machines” inside an “intensive care ward” located at his private residence in Moscow.
“The real Putin lies in a room equipped at an intensive care ward in his residence, connected to equipment that monitors his vital parameters,” the channel said this week.
“After the cardiac arrest on Sunday evening, the attending doctors assess the condition of the Russian President as stable and serious and consider the prospects without optimism,” General SVR added.
Meanwhile, Putin’s closest allies allegedly formed a “knightly round table” to organize a succession plan should the Russian tyrant die from the suspected heart attack he suffered on Sunday night.
General SVR reported that should Putin pass away, Russia would be led by top Russian security advisor Nikolai Patrushev and a Putin body double.
“People privy to the current situation from the president's inner circle held consultations on Monday with representatives of several elite groups, trying to determine the possibility of consolidating into the prototype of a certain 'Politburo' headed by the current Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev and control over Putin’s double, who will 'temporarily' represent the president,” the Telegram channel said on Tuesday.
“Now a group of representatives of the leadership of the security bloc, led by Nikolai Patrushev, is generously making promises to organize almost a kind of knightly round table,” General SVR continued, “where everyone will have the opportunity to strengthen their positions in governing the country, and all decisions will be made on the basis of consensus.”
Other Kremlin sources reportedly expressed skepticism about the “knightly round table idea” and noted how it “doesn’t matter who takes over” for Putin because “it will all just fall apart anyway.”
“The collapse of the system without Putin is practically a foregone conclusion,” a Kremlin official allegedly told General SVR.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin allegedly suffered a heart attack toward the end of the weekend. Sources said the Russian leader had to be “resuscitated” after “collapsing” in Moscow on Sunday night.
Moscow itself denied the heart attack rumors and insisted that Putin is “alive, well, and healthy.”
The heart attack rumors came just days after a Russian opposition source, Valery Solovey, predicted that Putin would be dead “before the end of autumn.”
“As soon as Putin dies, we will know about it in a few hours,” Solovey said in September. “This will be reported, we will find out about this – because there are too many interested parties, both outside Russia and in Russia itself, for this information to become public knowledge.
“This will happen before the end of autumn,” he added.