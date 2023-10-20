Vladimir Putin 'Living Out the Last Days of His Life' and 'Only Talking to Doctors' as Health Woes Worsen: Sources
Vladimir Putin is “living out the last days of his life” and “only talking to doctors” as the Russian leader’s health continues to worsen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after months of rumors and reports connected to Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health, multiple sources suggested this week that the 71-year-old Russian leader’s death is imminent.
Valery Solovey, a Russian political scientist, suggested that Putin’s current condition is so severe that the Kremlin was forced to send a body double of the Russian tyrant to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing this week.
“The extraordinary claim would mean that it was a fake Kremlin leader who was today seen flanked by Russian naval officers carrying his nuclear briefcases with the secret control to launch a hypersonic atomic war,” Solovey said.
“The fact is that the current President Vladimir Putin is living out the last days of his earthly life, not months, and not weeks, but precisely the last days due to terminal illness,” he continued. “He is currently, like in previous months, being successfully replaced by his double.”
“The double even goes to Beijing, and the Chinese side knows very well who they are dealing with.”
The Russian Telegram channel General SVR echoed Solovey’s claims and added that the allegedly fake Putin’s meeting with Xi Jinping this week was the most “exciting” for the doppelganger’s handlers as the Kremlin scrambled to name a successor for the Russian leader.
General SVR noted that top Putin security advisor Nikolai Patrushev holds the “trump cards” as the leader of a “large coalition” in the race for Putin’s succession – although that “does not mean that the victory of Patrushev’s coalition is predetermined.”
The channel also scrutinized the allegedly fake Putin’s visit to Beijing this week and noted several “important differences” between the real Russian leader and the fake.
General SVR specifically scrutinized the suspected body double’s “floating” cheekbones.
- Vladimir Putin's Death is 'Imminent' as Moscow Scrambles to Find a Successor for the 'Terminally Ill' Russian Leader: Report
- Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
- Vladimir Putin's Inner Circle Chooses Successor as Ailing Russian Leader's Health Suffers Sharp Decline: Report
“The fault is again with the double's floating cheekbones, which do not stay in place and move in different directions,” General SVR charged.
“The double initially had less expressive cheekbones, which, as a result of plastic surgery, were enlarged and made similar to Putin’s cheekbones, but it was impossible to make sure they stayed stationary in the right places,” the Telegram channel added.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Solovey’s claim that Putin is currently “living out the last days of his life” – and General SVR’s claim that a body double was sent to Beijing in Putin’s place – came shortly after Kremlin sources said that the Russian leader’s death was “imminent.”
The Kremlin insiders said earlier this month that doctors predicted Putin’s “imminent death” and that a “fuss” was created within Moscow regarding the leader’s successor.
“The attending doctors predict Putin's imminent death amid a sharp deterioration in his health,” one source said.
“In the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a fuss began with an attempt to create a consensus around the idea of the continuation of the existence of the Putin regime after Putin,” the insider added.