Donald Trump Refers To Vladimir Putin And Xi Jinping As 'Very Smart People,' While Mocking Joe Biden's China Gaffe

Donald Trump continued to praise America's foreign adversaries. The former president referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as "very nice people" while ridiculing the current US Commander in Chief Joe Biden during a rally in Waco, Texas.

Trump went after Biden for confusing Canada for China during a recent visit to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa earlier this week. The current president attempted to praise the northern country for agreeing to take in 15,000 more migrants annually from Latin American countries when he said, "I applaud China," before quickly correcting himself. "Excuse me, I applaud CANADA. You can tell what I'm thinking about China. I won't get into that yet."

Trump joked about the mix up to his audience of supporters, "The entire room starts laughing. 'I'd like to China,' but he's in Canadian parliament. 'I mean Canada.' The whole place, the whole place was laughing." He quickly turned serious following up the recap with, "They're laughing at our country. We don't want anybody to laugh - nobody laughed at our country when I ran it, I can tell you that."

This was when the ex-president turned his attention towards Putin and Xi. "If you saw the other day with President Xi, smart, top of his game, President Putin, smart, very smart people, standing there talking about the world order for the next 100 years," Trump said, referring to the foreign leader's recent meetings. "That's one of the saddest things you can imagine," he continued.

Trump continued to claim that the invasion of Ukraine would've "never happened" if he were still president, before following it up with saying that if it did happen, he could've ended the conflict withing "24 hours." "I used to talk to Putin, I got along well with Putin, I used to talk to Putin about it," the presidential hopeful told the crowd. "It's something he certainly had on his mind. I never even talked about it. For four years you didn't even hear about it." He continued, "As soon as I was out, or left, or however you want to describe that catastrophe, they started putting soldiers on the border."

Trump had frequently referred to Putin, Xi and North Korea's Kim Jong Un in a positive light since his presidency. He would refer to them as "strong" and "admirable" every chance he could get, much to the disgust of many within his own party.

