Vladimir Putin Uses Multiple Body Doubles for Public Appearances Due to Ongoing Health Problems, Japanese AI Report Claims
Japanese researchers conducted a detailed analysis using artificial intelligence this month that raised questions about the authenticity of Vladimir Putin's recent public appearances, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after months of rumors and reports that the 71-year-old leader utilizes body doubles to hide his allegedly deteriorating health, a Japanese AI company ran a series of tests that seemingly confirmed the existence of Putin doppelgangers.
The research – which focused on AI-enhanced facial recognition, voice comparison, and body movement – suggested that Putin utilizes multiple body doubles that each have their own unique voice and mannerisms, according to Daily Mail.
Japanese AI researchers examined various public appearances made by Putin, and the analysis reportedly revealed significant differences in facial recognition likeness and voice characteristics.
Researchers found that the Putin who inspected the Crimean Bridge earlier this year was found to have only a 53% match with the Putin who hosted the annual Red Square Victory Day parade on May 9.
Another appearance made by Putin at the war front in occupied Mariupol in March showed only a 40% similarity in facial recognition likeness with the Putin seen during the Victory Day parade.
Meanwhile, voice analysis conducted at Japan's Institute of Audio Communication Laboratory this month further supported the claims that Moscow utilizes multiple Putin body doubles.
Their analysis focused on words spoken by Putin on different occasions, and the analysis indicated distinct variations in Putin's voice during different appearances.
The AI research indicated that a double was used at a Russian military support concert in February, as well as during the Mariupol visit in March.
Although the Japanese program noted that the use of a double in front of thousands of people is risky, it raised the possibility that a double may have been used due to the threat of assassination over the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Another analysis, which focused on Putin’s body movements, also led to the conclusion that the Russian leader uses body doubles.
The walking pattern of the suspected double in Mariupol showed only a 75% match compared to the walk that the Russian leader shared with Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this week – which indicated that the person in Mariupol was not the real Putin.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this would not be the first time the 71-year-old Russian despot was accused of utilizing body doubles amid his allegedly failing health and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Major-General Kyrylo Budanov – a Ukrainian spy chief in charge of drone strikes and undercover operations against Russia – sparked rumors last month that Putin was already dead and that the Kremlin was using doppelgangers to hide his death from the world.
“The Putin who everyone used to know was last seen around June 26, 2022,” Budanov claimed in September – suggesting that the real Putin die shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine that February.
Dr. Valery Solovey, a Russian political analyst, insisted that Putin was still alive but “living out the rest of his life” while a body double stands in for him.
“The fact is that the current President Vladimir Putin is living out the last days of his earthly life,” Solovey said this week, according to Daily Mail. “Not months, and not weeks, but precisely the last days.”
“He is currently, like in previous months, being successfully replaced by his double who even goes to Beijing,” Solovey continued. “And the Chinese side knows very well who they are dealing with.”