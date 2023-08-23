Body Double Blunder: 'Terminally Ill' Vladimir Putin Accused of Using Doppelgänger After Looking for Watch on Wrong Wrist

Vladimir Putin was once again accused of using a body double this week when he appeared to forget what wrist he placed his watch on during an important Kremlin meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after the 70-year-old Russian leader was accused of utilizing a doppelgänger on a number of different occasions earlier this year, he was accused of using a body double this week during a Russian Council for Strategic Development and National Projects meeting.