Body Double Blunder: 'Terminally Ill' Vladimir Putin Accused of Using Doppelgänger After Looking for Watch on Wrong Wrist
Vladimir Putin was once again accused of using a body double this week when he appeared to forget what wrist he placed his watch on during an important Kremlin meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the 70-year-old Russian leader was accused of utilizing a doppelgänger on a number of different occasions earlier this year, he was accused of using a body double this week during a Russian Council for Strategic Development and National Projects meeting.
According to Daily Star, proof that Putin utilized a body double during the meeting was evident because the alleged lookalike repeatedly tried to check the time by looking at his left wrist instead of his right.
"The double completely forgot that Putin wears a watch on his right hand, out of habit raised his left hand to check the time,” one anti-Putin Telegram channel reported.
“Not finding a watch there, he embarrassedly lowered it,” the outlet added.
General SVR – another anti-Putin Telegram channel – also questioned whether Putin utilized a body double to attend the Kremlin meeting this week.
"The real Putin would never try to look at the time on the hand where he does not wear a watch and would not be surprised at the absence of a watch on his left hand,” the channel charged. “He always wears them on his right hand.”
Meanwhile, other sources indicated that Putin is “terminally ill” and the 70-year-old Russian despot likely used a double because he was unable to attend the meeting himself.
Dr. Valery Solovey, who claimed to have knowledge of Putin’s deteriorating health, told Daily Star that the Russian leader is "getting worse literally day by day" and can "hardly get out of bed.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this would not be the first time Putin was accused of using a body double due to his allegedly poor health.
Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, claimed in October that Putin uses at least three body doubles for special occasions.
He also indicated that Putin started using doppelgängers more regularly over health concerns and fears of possible assassination attempts.
“We know specifically about three people that keep appearing, but how many there are, we don't know,” Budanov said late last year. "They all had plastic surgery to look alike.”
"The one thing that gives them away is their height. It's visible in videos and pictures,” the major general continued. “Also gesturing, body language and earlobes, since they are unique for every person."
Budanov also suggested that the alleged Putin body doubles are being used in a plot to cover up the fact that the Russian leader is either immobilized or – even more startling – was removed from power.
"The big question is whether the real Putin still exists,” he said.