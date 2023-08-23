Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Body Double Blunder: 'Terminally Ill' Vladimir Putin Accused of Using Doppelgänger After Looking for Watch on Wrong Wrist

vladimir putin doppelganger looking for watch on wrong wrist jpg
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin was once again accused of using a body double this week.

By:

Aug. 23 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Vladimir Putin was once again accused of using a body double this week when he appeared to forget what wrist he placed his watch on during an important Kremlin meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after the 70-year-old Russian leader was accused of utilizing a doppelgänger on a number of different occasions earlier this year, he was accused of using a body double this week during a Russian Council for Strategic Development and National Projects meeting.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin doppelganger looking for watch on wrong wristjpg
Source: MEGA

Putin was accused of using a body double during a Russian Council for Strategic Development and National Projects meeting.

According to Daily Star, proof that Putin utilized a body double during the meeting was evident because the alleged lookalike repeatedly tried to check the time by looking at his left wrist instead of his right.

"The double completely forgot that Putin wears a watch on his right hand, out of habit raised his left hand to check the time,” one anti-Putin Telegram channel reported.

“Not finding a watch there, he embarrassedly lowered it,” the outlet added.

General SVR – another anti-Putin Telegram channel – also questioned whether Putin utilized a body double to attend the Kremlin meeting this week.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin doppelganger looking for watch on wrong wrist jpg
Source: MEGA

He reportedly forgot which wrist he placed his watch on - creating suspicions that the Putin at the meeting was not the real Russian leader.

"The real Putin would never try to look at the time on the hand where he does not wear a watch and would not be surprised at the absence of a watch on his left hand,” the channel charged. “He always wears them on his right hand.”

Meanwhile, other sources indicated that Putin is “terminally ill” and the 70-year-old Russian despot likely used a double because he was unable to attend the meeting himself.

Dr. Valery Solovey, who claimed to have knowledge of Putin’s deteriorating health, told Daily Star that the Russian leader is "getting worse literally day by day" and can "hardly get out of bed.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this would not be the first time Putin was accused of using a body double due to his allegedly poor health.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin doppelganger looking for watch on wrong wrist jpg
Source: MEGA

This would not be the first time Putin was accused of using a doppelgänger.

Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, claimed in October that Putin uses at least three body doubles for special occasions.

He also indicated that Putin started using doppelgängers more regularly over health concerns and fears of possible assassination attempts.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“We know specifically about three people that keep appearing, but how many there are, we don't know,” Budanov said late last year. "They all had plastic surgery to look alike.”

"The one thing that gives them away is their height. It's visible in videos and pictures,” the major general continued. “Also gesturing, body language and earlobes, since they are unique for every person."

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin doppelganger looking for watch on wrong wrist jpg
Source: MEGA

Ukrainian sources claimed to have evidence that Putin uses "at least three" body doubles for different occasions and events.

Budanov also suggested that the alleged Putin body doubles are being used in a plot to cover up the fact that the Russian leader is either immobilized or – even more startling – was removed from power.

"The big question is whether the real Putin still exists,” he said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.