Vladimir Putin Using At Least Three Body Double Doppelgängers As Rumors About Russian Leader's Health Continue To Swirl
Vladimir Putin is reportedly using at least three body doubles to stand in for him as concerns and rumors regarding his allegedly deteriorating health continue to swirl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development also comes as the 70-year-old Russian leader faces increasing scrutiny over his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
According to Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Putin has previously used body doubles for special occasions — but now, Putin is reportedly using doppelgängers more regularly.
"We know specifically about three people that keep appearing, but how many there are, we don't know,” Budanov recently told Daily Star. "They all had plastic surgery to look alike.”
"The one thing that gives them away is their height. It's visible in videos and pictures,” the major general continued. “Also gesturing, body language and earlobes, since they are unique for every person."
Even more shocking was Budanov’s claim that Putin’s use of body doubles might be used to cover up the fact the Russian leader is either immobilized or removed from power within the Kremlin.
Additionally, Putin’s use of doppelgängers suggests the leader might not be making key military decisions in Ukraine – something that would explain Russia’s “shambolic” and “mistake-prone” military strategy.
"The big question is whether the real Putin still exists,” Budanov continued.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s health has been a subject of concern following rumors the Russian leader is battling a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer” and has “no more than two to three years to stay alive.”
Most recently, Putin was caught on video with what appeared to be intravenous track marks on the back of his hand.
In the same video, Putin’s face and hands appeared puffier than usual – suggesting he's recovering from “long-term steroid use.”
“Putin’s oncology is progressing and, despite adequate treatment lately, the pain is not always completely relieved,” General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel, recently reported.
“It must be understood that the deplorable state of the president’s physical and mental health affects the adoption of key decisions,” the channel added. “Putin doesn’t want to change history, he wants to end it.”
News of Putin’s body doubles also comes just weeks after the Russian president was the target of an alleged assassination attempt – suggesting his doppelgängers are being used to protect him from potential security concerns.