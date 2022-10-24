Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
According to the Post, Putin was visiting a boot camp in the Ryazan region of Russia when the footage was taken.
Screenshots from the video, first obtained and subsequently shared by Ukrainian journalist Jason Jay Smart, also show the mysterious IV track marks on the back of Putin’s right hand.
Smart also revealed two versions of the video of Putin in the Ryazan region were released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense: one containing watermarks that obscured the view of the leader’s right hand and one that cropped out Putin’s right hand completely.
While in the Ryazan region, the Russian leader reportedly fired a sniper rifle at targets, inspected the boot camp’s training grounds and observed the new recruits as they practiced combat exercises.
Putin was also given a tour of the new recruits’ “well-equipped” living quarters, a possible move to combat recent reports indicating Russian soldiers are being sent into Ukraine without proper military gear and supplies.
Tom Warner, a former correspondent to Ukraine who also reviewed the new video of Putin, suggested the alleged IV track marks on the Russian leader’s hand could actually be “just a weird angle of bulgy veins.”
But Warner also brought attention to Putin’s “puffy” face and hands seen in the video, a possible side effect of the Russian president’s alleged “long-term steroid use.”
“Putin’s oncology is progressing and, despite adequate treatment lately, the pain is not always completely relieved,” General SVR recently reported.
“It must be understood that the deplorable state of the president’s physical and mental health affects the adoption of key decisions,” the Telegram channel added. “Putin doesn’t want to change history, he wants to end it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one Kremlin insider recently claimed Putin is battling a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer” that has left the Russian leader with “no more than two to three years to stay alive.”
Doctors were also reportedly called to Putin’s side in September after the leader suffered a series of “coughing fits and chest pains.”
Despite the rumors surrounding Putin’s health, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has maintained that “everything is fine with [Putin’s] heath.”
William Burns, who serves as director of the CIA, has also repudiated the rumors and reports suggesting Putin is dying from cancer.
“There are lots of rumors about President Putin’s health and as far as we can tell, he’s entirely too healthy,” Burns said.