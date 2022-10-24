‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.
The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard.
“It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look fun for him. It just looked like a different Tom.”
Brady’s life has certainly changed in the past couple of months as his marriage problems worsened. The NFL star’s once-picture-perfect marriage is coming to an end after 13 years. Sources said the duo have hired powerhouse divorce lawyers and are in the middle of negotiating a settlement.
“He’s falling apart,” said an insider. “It’s not just her absence in the stands that he’s missing, but her support at home. He seems kind of lost without her.”
During the game meltdown, Brady screamed, “You are so much better than the way you are f------ playing!” at his offensive line — wasn’t his first. In September, the 45-year-old was forced to apologize after he threw a tablet in frustration for the second time in a month.
“Sorry for breaking that tablet,” he said. “I think that’s going to be another Twitter meme or something.”
But as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady’s teammates aren’t laughing at the drama.
“Tom seems distracted and he’s losing his cool more often,” said an insider. “Obviously they know he’s got other things on his mind, but they need him to be focused 100 percent on them and the game if they’re going to make it to another Super Bowl.”
As we reported, Brady and Bündchen’s fights started after he decided to un-retire from the NFL and headed back to the league this season.
Sources said Gisele felt betrayed by her husband who promised to spend more time with the family.
The couple has not been living under the same roof for months but has yet to officially file for divorce.